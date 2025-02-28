Media logo
Friday, 7 March 2025

by OC Media
Regional * The 63rd round of the Geneva discussions were held on 4–5 March, with delegations from Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Russia, Georgia, the US, the UN, the EU, and the OSCE participating. All parties confirmed their interest in resuming the work of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism in the Gali (Gal) District. The next round of discussions is expected to be held in June 2025. * On Wednesday, the Armenian Defence Ministry dismissed Azerbaijani accusations that Armenia on Tuesda

Armenia * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the state-controlled Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting that Armenia 'will not be involved in any action against' Iran. * Citing the Personal Data Protection Agency, Armenpress reported that scammers used an AI-generated image of Pashinyan in an attempted fraud. * According to RFE/RL sources in Brussels, the EU is considering allocating an additional €10 million ($10.5 million) as a 'non-lethal' military aid to Armenia through its Eur

Regional * On Monday, at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called for the immediate release of all prisoners 'arbitrarily detained in Azerbaijan, including ethnic Armenians'. Türk also commented on the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying that he was following it 'closely'. * In response, Aykhan Hajizada, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, said that the Armenians being tried were accused or convict

Regional * On Friday, Armenia's Foreign Ministry stated that it 'continues to draw the attention of the international community' to the issue of the release of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan. They also stated that the Azerbaijani authorities 'are using this judicial spectacle as a tool for political pressure on' Armenia. * In response, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry 'resolutely' condemned and rejected Armenia's statement. It said that the Armenians on trial 'either have been charged or

Polish Prime Minister announces 'breaking up [of] Georgian gangs' as 17 Georgians deported

Daghestani village deputy challenges district head to a fight

Armenia expresses concern over the 'torture' of Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan

Abkhazia's President-elect Gunba meets with Putin in the Kremlin

Transparency Azerbaijan to shut down amidst controversy involving Tourism Agency

Former Ivanishvili confidant flees Georgia and vows to 'expose' him

