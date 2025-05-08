Friday, 9 May 2025

Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan yesterday shouted at an MP during a parliamentary session after she accused him of having no ‘political will’ to hold his team accountable for allegations of corruption. Pashinyan responded to the accusation by saying that if he had gone by press reports about corruption allegations, his government ‘would have hanged you and deported you from Armenia altogether’. * Pashinyan also said that his government adopted ‘a balanced and balancing foreign policy