Friday, 9 May 2025

Thursday, 8 May 2025

Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan yesterday shouted at an MP during a parliamentary session after she accused him of having no ‘political will’ to hold his team accountable for allegations of corruption. Pashinyan responded to the accusation by saying that if he had gone by press reports about corruption allegations, his government ‘would have hanged you and deported you from Armenia altogether’. * Pashinyan also said that his government adopted ‘a balanced and balancing foreign policy

Wednesday, 7 May 2025

Armenia * On Tuesday, the Defence Minister Suren Papikyan met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias during his official visit to Greece. They discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation in the defence sector, and ‘emphasised their readiness to further enhance cooperation in the fields of military education, experience exchange across various domains, and other areas’. Papikyan also participated in the opening ceremony of the DEFEA-2025 international defence exhibition. * Russian Fore

Tuesday, 6 May 2025

Armenia * Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan, refraining from sharing details, has said that ‘there are discussions and very active discussions’ around the sighting of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan. * Simonyan accused Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan of ‘having a status of a Russian spy in Armenia’. According to Simonyan, Kocharyan was ‘pursuing Russian interests and rendering services only in that direction’. * Additionally, Simonyan has said that ‘a hybrid war is being waged agai

Monday, 5 May 2025

Armenia * A member of the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) has died, the mission told Armenpress, adding that it happened ‘during his off-duty time’ and the cause of death was ‘natural’. * On Monday, Defence Minister Suren Papikyan left for Greece on a working visit. * Following Armenia’s progress in the World Press Freedom Index, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Arayik Harutyunyan, wrote on Facebook that ‘you [journalists] interpret that freedom as a form of permissiveness, an opportunity t

Friday, 9 May 2025

Review | Rahman Mammadli — psychedelic Azerbaijani guitar that mixes traditional with contemporary

Imprisoned Azerbaijani politician Yagublu’s health deteriorates as hunger strike approaches 40th day

Former Georgian Dream ally and businessperson sentenced to nine years in prison

Armenia reports new ceasefire violation following bilateral talks on past allegations

Pashinyan loses temper in parliament after being accused of not holding allies accountable for corruption

Georgia’s Security Service criticises US Embassy for alerting about bomb threats in Tbilisi

Aliyev receives Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary Lâm

