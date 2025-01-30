Genocide denial: a pattern for the Armenian Government

Georgian Dream’s search for friendship with Trump may be falling flat
Well, here it is — President Donald Trump, 2.0. As an American, I feel a strong sense of despair and concern about the state of my country and what will happen to minorities, the queer community, climate change, free speech, and countless other domestic issues. As a fervent supporter of Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression and a past resident of Kyiv, I also worry about Trump’s plans to cut back on critical US aid for the country. Based on Trump’s campaign statements, he is likely aching