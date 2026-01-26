Georgia charges four more members of ‘fascist-Nazi’ group of violent hate-motivated crimes

Georgia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has charged four more people in a mass violence case involving a group described as holding ‘fascist-Nazi ideology’. Like others in the case, the four individuals are accused of targeting people, including minors, over their lifestyles and identities.

The Prosecutor General’s Office released its latest update in the case on Friday, saying members of the group preselected victims based on differing views, sexual orientation, and identity. According to the agency, the suspects then attacked the chosen individuals in groups, humiliated them, stole personal belongings, and subjected them to physical and psychological violence and torture.

‘They also filmed the violence and shared the footage on social media and in closed groups, inflicting severe physical, psychological, and moral suffering on the victims’, the statement read.

According to the office, all four suspects are already in prison, having been convicted in other criminal cases. It added that the investigation is ongoing to identify other individuals involved.

In total, 22 people have been charged in connection with the case. On 16 January, the Interior Ministry announced the detention of the first 16 suspects — among them 10 minors — and released shocking footage of the violence and humiliation they allegedly committed.

The ministry noted that the group’s members referred to themselves as neo-Nazis and showed ‘radical attitude’ toward victims ‘to increase [their] influence and gain recognition’.

‘They attacked those who disagreed with their ideology with particular brutality’, the statement read, adding that four minors were among more than 10 victims.

‘During searches of the suspects’ personal and residential properties, authorities seized their mobile phones, masks, various electronic devices, items bearing Nazi symbols, and both blunt and sharp weapons’, the ministry added.

The defendants are being investigated under three criminal charges, including organising and participating in group violence, gang robbery and torture of a minor by a group.

Later, on 22 January, the detention of two more individuals was reported. Unlike the others, they are not charged with robbery; instead, they are accused of inhumane treatment of a minor by a group. The other two charges — group violence and torture of a minor — remain the same.

The case followed another high-profile trial in which the suspects were also described by investigators as holding a fascist ideology. In July 2025, nine people, including six minors, were detained in Tbilisi for brutally attacking a 15-year-old boy.

The court sentenced all three adults in December to 10 years each, three of the defendants aged 16–18 to seven and a half years, and three others under 16 to six years and eight months.

All defendants, except one, were charged with collectively and knowingly subjecting a minor to inhuman and degrading treatment. The one exception, according to local media, was the oldest of those detained, 30-year-old Levan Abesadze, whom the prosecution accused of organising the crime.