Georgian Prosecutor General opens investigation after viral video of police beating

Georgia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation after a group of police officers in the city of Gori were filmed repeatedly kicking, stomping, and punching several individuals who were already on the ground. Videos of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, have gone viral in Georgia.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said an investigation into the abuse of authority had been opened, and that ‘the public will be informed about the results of the investigation as soon as possible’.

Speaking to Qartli.ge, one of the men attacked by the police, Lasha Abisonashvili, said he did not know why the police charged at him and his friend. He said his friend is now under arrest.

‘They drove a car and beat me badly. Then I helped them. When the rescue team arrived, they beat me badly too. My friend was on a break and was walking back to work. I screamed and tried to defuse the situation and they beat me badly. They let me go’, he told Qartli.ge.

Georgian police have been repeatedly accused of brutalising civilians, including those being detained, protesters, journalists, and passersby who happened to be in the area.

Many of these assaults have been caught on camera.

In September 2025, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) accepted a case of 19 Georgian journalists who have accused the Georgian police of assaulting them while covering the 2023 foreign agent law protests.