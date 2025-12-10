Georgia considers relocating key state institutions to future ‘government quarter’

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

The Georgian government is considering relocating several key state institutions, including parliament, the government headquarters, and various ministries. Documentation for a market study, aimed at purchasing services to develop a master plan and preliminary designs for a project, has already been uploaded to the public procurement platform.

According to the documentation, the project includes a plan to build a ‘government district’ with the main goal to improve the accessibility of public services.

The tender for the master plan and design sketches was announced by the Municipal Development Fund (MDF), which operates under the Infrastructure Ministry. The agency has called on companies to submit their proposals by 23 December.

The potential project site covers 77 hectares on Arsenal Hill, located in the Chughureti district in northeastern Tbilisi. Among the ministries slated for relocation are those of foreign affairs, education, and economy. Tbilisi City Hall is also considered for relocation.

The authorities have not yet made an official announcement about the project so far, but Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze hinted on Wednesday at the possible sale of several existing state buildings while speaking to journalists. He noted the reason was that working conditions for public servants ‘are often not adequate’.

‘Accordingly, we have a general plan — it’s not yet final which agencies will be affected — but the buildings of certain institutions may be sold so that, with the same revenue, we can build new facilities, which would in turn boost economic activity’, he said, as quoted by the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB).

The Georgian Parliament building is currently located on Rustaveli Avenue in central Tbilisi, in a building constructed in the 1930s that has long been a traditional focal point for anti-government protests. The government administration is also situated nearby, while the ministries are scattered across various locations around the capital.

The idea of building a government district was first floated by the Georgian Dream government back in 2017, but it was never carried out.

The issue resurfaced in August 2025, when Kobakhidze signed a decree instructing the MDF to procure services for preparing the detailed design and cost-estimation documents needed for the district’s construction.

There is little experience in Georgia with relocating state institutions to a single complex. However, in 2012, the parliament building was moved to the western city of Kutaisi during the ex-ruling United National Movement (UNM) time in power. After coming to power later that same year, Georgian Dream returned it back to Tbilisi.