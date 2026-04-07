Georgia hides asset declarations of Security Service chief Mdinaradze

Georgian authorities have hidden public assets declarations of State Security Services (SSG) chief Mamuka Mdinaradze both predating and following his appointment to the agency. This is despite the fact that declarations of previous SSG chiefs were traditionally made public.

The independent media outlet Publika reported this on Monday, noting that Mdinaradze was due to file his latest annual declaration in January 2026, but it is not publicly available. It also reported that Mdinaradze’s older declarations, filled when he was a ruling Georgian Dream party MP, were also deleted.

The declarations of his deputies are likewise unavailable.

The SSG cited their positions as senior intelligence officers as being the reason behind the declarations’ inaccessibility.

‘Since the officials you mentioned hold senior positions within the State Security Service, according to existing practice, their declarations are not publicly accessible, which is also fully in line with international practice’, the SSG told Publika.

Under Georgian anti-corruption law, senior officials of the SSG are required to submit annual asset declarations.

The asset declarations of former SSG chiefs were typically made public, including those of Vakhtang Gomelauri, Grigol Liluashvili, and Mdinaradze’s direct predecessor, Anri Okhanashvili. They remain accessible to this day.

‘Paradoxical request’

The press office told Publika that ‘the requirement obliging senior SSG officials to make their declarations public is ‘paradoxical’.

The office also stated that, to their knowledge, parliament ‘is working to bring this approach into full compliance with the law’. However, according to Publika, no changes on this matter had been initiated in parliament at the time of publication.

Speaking to the Georgian news outlet BM.ge, the office further noted that the declarations’ inaccessibility did not necessarily imply that they had not been submitted.

‘The declarations of both the head of the service and his deputies have been completed and submitted to the relevant authorities’, it said.

Mdinaradze is a lawyer by profession. From 2001 to 2004, he worked as an investigator at the Vake-Saburtalo investigative service in Tbilisi, and from 2007 to 2016 he practiced law in various organisations and companies, including Mdinaradze & Partners Lawyers, which he co-founded.

Prior to his appointment to the SSG, Mdinaradze served as Georgian Dream’s parliamentary leader between 2016 and 2025. Over time, he emerged as one of the most recognisable figures of the ruling party.

In August 2025, on the day of Okhanashvili’s resignation as SSG chief, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze nominated Mdinaradze for the position. The Georgian Dream-controlled parliament confirmed him in the role a little over a week later.