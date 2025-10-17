Georgian authorities raid homes of former PM Gharibashvili and other former top officials

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Georgian authorities have raided the homes of former prime minister Irakli Gharibashvili, former State Security Service (SSG) head Grigol Liluashvili, former Chief Prosecutor Otar Partskhaladze, and eight others associated with them.

In a shock press briefing on Friday evening, the Prosecutor General’s Office announced that searches had taken place in 22 locations nationwide.

Gharibashvili, Liluashvili, and Partskhaladze were all members of the ruling Georgian Dream party, and previously seen as being closely allied with party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili.

In their announcement, the Prosecutor Office said investigations were being carried out by its own investigative division, as well as by the SSG’s anti-corruption and state security departments. They did not specify the nature of the investigations, but confirmed that electronic devices, documents, and large sums of cash were seized during the searches.

This story is breaking and will be updated…