Georgian authorities raid homes of former PM Gharibashvili and other former top officials

by Mikheil Gvadzabia
Irakli Gharibashvili. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Irakli Gharibashvili. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Georgian authorities have raided the homes of former prime minister Irakli Gharibashvili, former State Security Service (SSG) head Grigol Liluashvili, former Chief Prosecutor Otar Partskhaladze, and eight others associated with them.

In a shock press briefing on Friday evening, the Prosecutor General’s Office announced that searches had taken place in 22 locations nationwide.

Gharibashvili, Liluashvili, and Partskhaladze were all members of the ruling Georgian Dream party, and previously seen as being closely allied with party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili.

In their announcement, the Prosecutor Office said investigations were being carried out by its own investigative division, as well as by the SSG’s anti-corruption and state security departments. They did not specify the nature of the investigations, but confirmed that electronic devices, documents, and large sums of cash were seized during the searches.

This story is breaking and will be updated…

Mikheil Gvadzabia
291 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

As Azerbaijan and Russia apparently make up, have we learned anything?

Nate Ostiller

