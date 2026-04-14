Georgian companies invest over $600 million on Ambassadori Island, CEO says

Investment projects valued at over $600 million are already underway on Ambassadori island, with the majority being driven by Georgian enterprises. The active involvement of local businesses in the project’s development underscores a powerful strategic synergy within the domestic market.

‘Based on the finalised development data for each individual project, I can confirm that Georgian companies are currently implementing investment initiatives on the island worth more than $600 million’, Gocha Kamkia, the CEO of Ambassadori Island said.

‘These projects are being led by domestic Georgian firms, which is a point of immense pride for us. When we were conceptualising this vision, our primary goal was to ensure that this success would eventually be shared with the wider Georgian business community’, he said.

‘Today, we see a landscape where Georgian businesses are prominently represented on Ambassadori Island. This project is a shared legacy for them as well; they are operating in full synergy with us to craft their own independent success stories — an outcome I believe is truly remarkable’, Kamkia concluded.

Gocha Kamkia, 14.04.2026

“Regarding other key data, we observed a compelling trend in March: approximately 70% of real estate acquisitions were made by EU citizens. This is official data. The age of these buyers typically ranges from 25 to 45. EU citizens are known for being exceptionally diligent and deliberate in their decision-making processes.



On the other hand, we are engaging a demographic at its peak productivity - forward-thinking individuals investing in their own long-term prospects. This shift confirms that our commitment to implementing international systems and standards has built significant credibility on the global stage. Consequently, EU citizens are making informed investment decisions, and we value this confidence immensely. Looking ahead, we plan to launch various initiatives to further incentivise and support these decisions,” noted the CEO of Ambassadori Island Batumi.

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Paid for by: Ambassadori Development