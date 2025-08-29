Georgian Dream MP Tsulukiani threatens legal action over rumours of ‘second marriage’

The Caucasus is changing — so are we. The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

Tea Tsulukiani, a prominent MP from the ruling Georgian Dream party, has threatened legal action against anyone spreading rumours about her ‘second marriage’. Tsulukiani already has a history of filing complaints and issuing legal threats against critics.

Tsulukiani, who served as Justice Minister from 2012 to 2020 and Culture Minister from 2021 to 2024, posted the warning on Facebook on Wednesday.

‘All those who for the past two days have been spreading filth (claiming I remarried and violating the privacy rights of dozens of people) will meet me in court!’ she said.

The warning came after posts about her marital status appeared on social media.

In Tsulukiani’s latest financial declaration, filed in February, her husband is listed as Nugzar Kakulia, whom she married in 2016. The couple has a daughter. There is no public evidence Tsulukiani has divorced Kakulia or that she has remarried.

It’s not the first case where Tsulukiani has issued a legal threat.

In February 2024, while serving as Culture Minister, she threatened those who claimed that the ministry was mishandling the historic Gelati Monastery in western Georgia.

Later, in July 2025, after Georgian Dream amended the legislation on defamation, Tsulukiani filed a defamation complaint against TV host and opposition figure Nanuka Zhorzholiani. The accusation concerned a Facebook post Zhorzholiani made on 12 April, in which she listed 20 people whom she claimed were executed under the responsibility of Tsulukiani’s father, Avtandil Tsulukiani, who served as a judge during the Soviet era.

The court hearing has not yet taken place, but on Wednesday, Zhorzholiani said that Tsulukiani had filed a second complaint against her over the same post, this time with the Personal Data Protection Service.

Tsulukiani later confirmed that she had filed a second complaint against Zhorzholiani.