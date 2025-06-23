Georgian opposition leader Zurab Japaridze jailed for 7 months

Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power. Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you. Become a member

Georgian opposition leader Zurab Japaridze has been sentenced to seven months in prison by the Tbilisi City Court for failing to appear before a Georgian Dream’s parliamentary commission investigating the opposition.

Japaridze was the first to have been sentenced amongst several opposition politicians facing criminal charges on the same grounds. Three other politicians — Nika Melia, Nika Gvaramia, and Irakli Okruashvili — remain in pre-trial detention, while another three, Mamuka Khazaradze, Badri Japaridze and Giorgi Vashadze, are out on bail.

According to Monday’s verdict, in addition to imprisonment, Japaridze has been banned from holding public office for two years. The politician himself and his supporters did not attend the hearing.

The opposition Girchi — More Freedom party, which Japaridze chairs, called the trial ‘the circus that’s being called a court’.

Japaridze was first detained on 23 May after refusing to pay bail for failing to appear before a Georgian Dream parliamentary commission investigating the opposition.

The commission was set up in February ostensibly to investigate the United National Movement’s (UNM) time in power, following repeated pledges by Georgian Dream to punish the formerly ruling party.

Initially, its mandate was limited to the UNM’s years in government (2003–2012), but it was later expanded to cover the period up to the present day — effectively giving Georgian Dream free reign to target virtually any opposition figure.

Like Japaridze, numerous other opposition figures have also boycotted the commission, refusing to recognise its legitimacy, as well as that of the current parliament, which has also been boycotted by major opposition parties following the disputed 2024 parliamentary elections.

Criminal cases were launched against those who refused to attend the commission’s hearings, and if found guilty, those charged could be fined or sentenced to up to a year in prison. They would also be banned from holding public office or engaging in certain activities for up to three years.

Two other opposition representatives, the leaders of the Ahali party, Melia and Gvaramia, have also been detained for refusing to pay bail for not appearing before the commission, but have yet to be sentenced. Former Defence Minister Okruashvili was also detained on similar charges.

Georgian Dream has openly declared that it intends to use the findings of the parliamentary commission to file a case with the Constitutional Court seeking to ban the country’s main opposition parties — a promise the ruling party made to its voters ahead of the 2024 elections.

The ruling party maintained that all major opposition groups operating in the country are satellites of the UNM and should no longer be allowed to exist.



