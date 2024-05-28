Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Protests begin against expected veto overturn

The parliamentary majority is expected to overturn the presidential veto of the foreign agent law, passing it after almost two months of mass protests.
28 May 2024, 12:03
Key events from yesterday
- Parliament’s legal committee recommended that the parliament overturn President Salome Zourabichvili’s veto of the foreign agent law.
- Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili reiterated that the parliament would ‘definitely overcome the veto’ in today’s plenary session.
- Online media journalists and visitors have been banned from parliament indefinitely, after Papuashvili signed an order raising parliament’s security level indefinitely.
- Papuashvili also accused President Salome Zourabichvili of forming a ‘War Charter’ that brought together Georgia’s ‘war parties’, in reference to her initiative to form a temporary opposition government after October’s elections, with the aim of carrying out reforms. A number of opposition parties have pledged to join the President’s initiative.
- A number of protesters reported receiving heavy fines for their participation in earlier protests.
