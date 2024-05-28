fbpx

Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Protests begin against expected veto overturn

28 May 2024
Protesters behind the parliament building on Tuesday morning. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media
Key events from yesterday

The parliamentary majority is expected to overturn the presidential veto of the foreign agent law, passing it after almost two months of mass protests. 

  • Parliament’s legal committee recommended that the parliament overturn President Salome Zourabichvili’s veto of the foreign agent law. 
  • Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili reiterated that the parliament would ‘definitely overcome the veto’ in today’s plenary session. 
  • Online media journalists and visitors have been banned from parliament indefinitely, after Papuashvili signed an order raising parliament’s security level indefinitely. 
  • Papuashvili also accused President Salome Zourabichvili of forming a ‘War Charter’ that brought together Georgia’s ‘war parties’, in reference to her initiative to form a temporary opposition government after October’s elections, with the aim of carrying out reforms. A number of opposition parties have pledged to join the President’s initiative. 
  • A number of protesters reported receiving heavy fines for their participation in earlier protests. 
