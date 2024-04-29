Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Tbilisi braces for pro-government rally

Protests against the draft foreign agent law are continuing in Georgia, as the ruling Georgian Dream party pushes ahead with the controversial legislation.

Sunday’s ‘100,000-strong’ protests

Yesterday saw a large demonstration in Tbilisi against the draft foreign agent law.

Some estimates put the number of people attending at well over 100,000, as the central Rustaveli Avenue was filled with protesters.

Riot police were deployed to contain the crowd with several arrests made, though the demonstration remained largely peaceful. TV Pirveli reported that one of their camera operators was injured after being pepper sprayed by the police.

Second plenary session to be held on Tuesday

The chair of parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee, Anri Okhanashvili, has announced that the foreign agent bill will have ists second plenary hearing on Tuesday.

Protests are expected outside parliament to coincide with the hearing.

Online media again banned from parliament

Journalists from online media outlets have again been banned from entering parliament to cover today’s committee discussions of foreign agent bill.

Journalists from online media have been barred by Speaker Shalva Papuashvili’s office from attending all stages of the bill’s discussions so far.

Legal Affairs Committee hearing underway

The Legal Affairs Committee is currently discussing the draft foreign agent law, after it passed its first reading in parliament on 17 April.

At least four opposition members have been ejeceted from the hearing by committee chair, Anri Okhanashvili.

Members of the opposition For Georgia party, led by former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, have left the hearing in protest.

Tbilisi prepares for pro-government rally

The Georgian capital, Tbilisi, is preparing for thousands of people to be bussed in for a pro-government rally this evening.

The central Rustaveli Avenue is closed, with large screens and other infrastructure being set up along the length of the street.

The demonstration, named ‘the People’s Universal Assembly — Homeland, Language, Faith!’, is being organised by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Georgian Dream founder and honorary chair, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, will address the gathering. The ruling party called on people to start gathering at 18:00 with speeches due to begin at 20:00.

There have been widespread reports that civil servants and other government employees have been forced to attend.