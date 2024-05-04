Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Zourabichvili meets with EU ambassadors

Protests are continuing against Georgia’s draft foreign agent law.

Zourabichvili meets EU member state ambassadors

President Salome Zourabichvili is holding a meeting with the ambassadors of EU member states to Georgia.

Before the meeting, she addressed the ambassadors publicly, praising their countries and what they had done to support Georgia and it’s EU aspirations.

The meeting was then closed for the media.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s speaks out

Perhaps Georgia’s most well-known footballer, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, wrote on Facebook yesterday that he is ‘experiencing’ the events that are taking place in Georgia.

‘I want to make my opinion clear and say that we deserve to be a part of Europe and nothing should stop us from that’, he wrote.

Kvaratskhelia added that he does not want his words to be ‘used’ by anyone, especially those who ‘criticised and mocked’ him.



‘[…] I love my Georgia […] I am saddened that today we value a person’s patriotism more with words than with actions. No to everything that opposes us! Yes to Georgia’s progress and victory!’

Key events from yesterday

On Friday night, thousands picketed the Paragraph Hotel in Tbilisi as it was hosting a reception for the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) annual meeting. The hotel is linked to Bidzina Ivanishvili, the billionaire founder and honourary chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

After protesting in front of the hotel for hours, protesters marched to the ruling party’s headquarters in Old Tbilisi, after which they marched back to parliament.

Only one protester was reported to have been detained in front of Paragraph Hotel.

Earlier yesterday, a group of hacktivists on Telegram doxxed several MPs and parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili. Websites linked to the government, including those of Georgian Dream and pro-government POS TV were taken down, with a Twitter account linked to Anonymous claiming responsibility for the attack.

During the day, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused Washington of supporting the ‘two revolution attempts of 2020–2023. This was followed by the Foreign Ministry accusing Paris of ‘lacking objectivity’ in its criticism of the government’s violence dispersal of previous protests throughout April. Papuashvili also criticised ‘foreign embassies’ for referring to the protests against the draft law as peaceful.

Georgian Dream also stated that ‘to date, not a single opponent has been able to present an argument as to why the bill, or at least one of its clauses, can be “Russian” or bad’.

Also on Friday, President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed controversial amendments to Georgia’s tax code that would exempt offshore assets from being taxed. Critics of the amendments suggested that they were aimed at protecting Ivanishvili from Western sanctions.