Grandmother detained in Georgia for abusing grandson in Tiktok live

Police have detained a grandmother in the western Georgian city of Kutaisi on charges of abusing her young grandchild during a TikTok live. The incident was reported by another social media user.

Local media reported on the woman’s detention on Monday. The Interior Ministry told OC Media an investigation had been launched on charges of alleged violence against a minor family member.

A TikTok live video, later shared on other social media platforms, showed the woman feeding a child under the age of two and striking the child’s hand when he tried to reach for the plate.

Although it is not visible in the footage, the woman later complained that the child grabbed the plate and threw it, after which the grandmother became more aggressive and struck the child’s hand again, shouted and grabbed him, causing him to start crying.

‘You can’t move an inch until your mother comes out [of the room]!’ the grandmother shouted at her grandchild, refusing to let him leave.

‘I hit him’, she replied to the child’s mother, who later appeared and asked why the child’s hand was red.

The woman displayed particular aggression toward viewers of the live stream who criticised her treatment of the child, going so far as to call one of them a ‘cock-sucker slut’.

‘If your mother had hit you, you wouldn’t have turned out such a slut! Fuck off!’ she shouted at the viewer.

Alongside the woman’s detention, Facebook user Beka Kvachantiradze was summoned to the police — Kvachantiradze was the one who uploaded the video of the incident on Facebook and reported the case to the police.

‘[The woman] was detained at five in the morning and is currently in pretrial detention’, he told TV Pirveli at the police station on Monday.