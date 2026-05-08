Grozny struck by drones as attacks shut down airports across North Caucasus

Drones struck the Chechen capital of Grozny on Friday morning as the entire North Caucasus and further parts of southern Russia came under attack. The extent of the damage in Grozny is currently unknown, as are possible casualties, but the strikes have already shut down airports across a wide swath of the region.

According to the Chechen opposition movement NIYSO’s Telegram channel, the drones were allegedly targeting the office of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in the city. It is unclear if NIYSO’s claims were backed by evidence, or if it was speculation.

The channel further reported that the first explosion was heard in the early morning, and that at least four or five drones flew over the city or were downed.

0:00 / 1× Footage of what appears to be a drone striking Grozny. Video: NIYSO/Telegram.

Later, footage was circulated showing what appeared to be a drone striking a building, with other videos depicting damage to city infrastructure.

Russia’s Transport Ministry said in the morning that 13 airports across the region, including in Grozny, Makhachkala, Vladikavkaz, Nalchik, and Magas, had temporarily ceased operations.

Spillover from Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine into the North Caucasus has become increasingly commonplace, with drone strikes or shoot-downs occurring somewhat regularly across the region.