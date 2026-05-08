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Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Grozny struck by drones as attacks shut down airports across North Caucasus

by Nate Ostiller
Damage to a building in Chechnya following what appeared to be Ukrainian drone strikes on 8 May 2026. Photo: NIYSO/Telegram.
Damage to a building in Chechnya following what appeared to be Ukrainian drone strikes on 8 May 2026. Photo: NIYSO/Telegram.

Drones struck the Chechen capital of Grozny on Friday morning as the entire North Caucasus and further parts of southern Russia came under attack. The extent of the damage in Grozny is currently unknown, as are possible casualties, but the strikes have already shut down airports across a wide swath of the region.

According to the Chechen opposition movement NIYSO’s Telegram channel, the drones were allegedly targeting the office of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in the city. It is unclear if NIYSO’s claims were backed by evidence, or if it was speculation.

The channel further reported that the first explosion was heard in the early morning, and that at least four or five drones flew over the city or were downed.

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Footage of what appears to be a drone striking Grozny. Video: NIYSO/Telegram.

Later, footage was circulated showing what appeared to be a drone striking a building, with other videos depicting damage to city infrastructure.

Russia’s Transport Ministry said in the morning that 13 airports across the region, including in Grozny, Makhachkala, Vladikavkaz, Nalchik, and Magas, had temporarily ceased operations.

Spillover from Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine into the North Caucasus has become increasingly commonplace, with drone strikes or shoot-downs occurring somewhat regularly across the region.

Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Chechnya
North Caucasus
Russia
Nate Ostiller
288 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

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