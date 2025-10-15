Media logo
Azerbaijan

Heydar Aliyev’s longtime ally Ramiz Mehdiyev charged with treason

Avatar
by Aytan Farhadova
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarding former Presidential Administration head Ramiz Mehdiyev with the order of Heydar Aliyev. Official photo.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarding former Presidential Administration head Ramiz Mehdiyev with the order of Heydar Aliyev. Official photo.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

The former head of Azerbaijan’s presidential administration, Ramiz Mehdiyev, has been charged with actions aimed at seizing state power, high treason, and the legalisation of property obtained by criminal means. He has been remanded to four months of house arrest as part of a criminal investigation.

According to pro-government media outlet APA, the decision was granted by the Sabail District Court of Baku on Tuesday.

‘The court granted the motion against him and was [he] charged with particularly serious crimes, and placed under house arrest for four months’, APA wrote.

The criminal investigation is being conducted by the State Security Service — Mehdiyev is a member of the government’s Security Council, headed by President Ilham Aliyev.

The Azerbaijan opposition named Mehdiyev ‘a grey cardinal’ who had worked many years with the former President Heydar Aliyev during the Soviet era as well as during Aliyev’s rise to power.

During his period as head of the Presidential Administration 1995-2019, he is believed to have been responsible for cracking down on civil society and independent journalism.

During a speech in 2014, he referred to civil society and independent journalists as a ‘fifth column’, signalling the beginning of a crackdown that led to the closure of RFE/RL’s offices in Azerbaijan, the arrest of investigative journalist Khadija Ismayil, the adoption of law limiting the activities of NGOs, and the launch of a criminal case against  independent media outlet Meydan TV September 2015, banning its journalists from covering Azerbaijan for four years.

Mehdiyev was dissmissed in 2019 by Aliyev, who explained that he wanted to ‘give way to the younger generation’. At the time, Aliyev additionally awarded him with the Order of Heydar Aliyev.

During the award ceremony Aliyev said that he remembered the period when Mehdiyev worked with his father, adding that Heydar Aliyev was ‘demanding in the selection of personnel and had a number of very serious criteria’. He additionally stated that Mehdiyev had gained all of his previous positions thanks to his father.

During this meeting Mehdiyev said that he spent 54 years of his life in public service, having served 29 of which under Heydar Aliyev and 16 under Ilham Aliyev.

Later, Mehdiyev was appointed as the president of the National Academy of Science, but resigned from that post in 2022.

After being charged, pro-government media outlet APA reported that Mehdiyev may be stripped of his state awards and distinctions, with that Arif Rahimzada, chair of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party’s Veterans’ Council, saying Mehdiyev will be expelled from the party.

‘Ramiz Mehdiyev cannot remain a member of either the New Azerbaijan Party or the New Azerbaijan Party’s Veterans' Council. A charged person cannot remain a party member’, Rahimzada said.

Imprisoned Azerbaijani journalists denied funeral and visitation rights
Both journalists have been detained as part of the case against Meydan TV.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka
Azerbaijan
Avatar
Aytan Farhadova
241 articles0 Followers

An experienced journalist, Aytan has worked with Azerbaijani, regional, and international media. Formerly with Meydan TV, she now lives in Georgia, where she focuses on investigative journalism, covering topics such as government accountability and domestic violence.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Yerevan denies plans to change constitution under Azerbaijani pressure

Heydar Aliyev’s longtime ally Ramiz Mehdiyev charged with treason

Russia’s FSB says 280 people arrested on suspicion of terrorism in the North Caucasus in 2025

Russia confiscates three Moscow apartments from former North Ossetian official’s daughter

Georgian Dream to seek political bans for ‘several hundred’ individuals

Armenian authorities crack down on the church, again

Moldovan Prime Minister candidate from Sandu’s pro-Western party denies links to Ivanishvili

Two Russian National Guard officers killed in truck accident in Daghestan

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Georgia’s 4 October is over — but is it really?

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 15 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org