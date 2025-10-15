Media logo
Azerbaijan’s Media Crackdown

Imprisoned Azerbaijani journalists denied funeral and visitation rights

Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka
Ulviyya Guliyeva (Ali) and Shamshad Aghayev (Agha).

Azerbaijani journalist Shamshad Aghayev (Agha) has been denied a petition to attend his niece’s funeral, while journalist Ulviyya Guliyeva was prohibited from meeting her family on her birthday, despite having received prior approval from the prison administration.

The Khatai District Court rejected Aghayev’s petition on Tuesday.

RFE/RL has cited Aghayev’s relatives as saying that he had requested to meet his family for a few hours, accompanied by prison guards, in order to attend his niece’s funeral procession.

The day prior, detained members of the pro-democracy Third Republican Platform, Ruslan Izzatli and Akif Gurbanov, appealed President Ilham Aliyev to release Aghayev on account of his wife facing a ‘serious life-threatening illness’ requiring surgery, according to RFE/RL.

‘Unfortunately, the surgery is life-threatening, and doctors cannot give a clear diagnosis about the results, stating that it is a high risk. Shamshad Agha’s family consists of four people and he has two minor children under his care. In such a situation, it is inevitable for Shamshad Agha, as the head of the family, to be with his wife, organise her treatment, and be able to take care of his children’, they wrote in their appeal, which has not received an official response.

Explainer | One year on in Azerbaijan's crackdown on independent media
November 2023 was a black month for journalists working for Azerbaijan's independent media outlet and OC Media partner AbzasMedia, marking the beginning of a renewed crackdown against independent media. On 20 November 2023, police raided the offices of AbzasMedia, claiming to have found €40,000 ($44,000) in cash during their search. Earlier that day, both the media site's director, Ulvi Hasanli, and its deputy director, Mahammad Kekalov, were detained at their homes. Hasanli alleged that he
OC MediaAytan Farhadova

In turn, Gulieyva was barred from seeing her family on Monday, despite having received prior approval from the head of her Pre-Trial Detention Centre, Elnur Ismayilov.

‘I bought a big cake for Ulviyya’s birthday in the morning and took it to Kurdakhani. Elnur Ismayilov did not meet with me, his deputy Ahad Abiyev said that the meeting was rejected’, Guliyeva’s mother, Ilhama Mehmanli, said, as cited by Meydan TV. ‘I protested, asking why Elnur Ismayilov had made a promise and now he is not keeping it, but no one responded’.

‘My daughter Ulviyya called and said: “I’m fine, don’t worry, we’ll laugh at them and win” ’, Mehmanli added.

Both Guliyeva and Aghayev were detained on charges of smuggling as a group as part of the case against independent media outlet Meydan TV.

Aghayev, who was an editor for media outlet Argument, was arrested in February, after initially having been summoned as a witness against the staff of Meydan TV and Toplum TV — another media outlet that was targeted by Azerbaijan’s media crackdown.

Guliyeva, a Voice of America journalist, was detained in May, with her mother telling OC Media that her daughter was beaten during her arrest. Following her arrest, Guliyeva penned a letter from prison detailing her time in police custody, including two separate threats of rape by police officers.

Opinion | By imprisoning Abzas Media, Azerbaijan has turned its prisons into newsrooms
A new form of prison journalism has emerged — one with a uniquely feminist lens.
OC MediaGulnara Mehdiyeva
Azerbaijan
Human Rights
Avatar
Yousef Bardouka
139 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Georgia’s 4 October is over — but is it really?

Mikheil Gvadzabia

