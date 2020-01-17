Ingush protest leaders charged with ‘Extremism’

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

Four leading activists in the protest movement in Ingushetia against the Ingush-Chechen land deal have been hit with extremism charges.

Russian author­i­ties charged Akhmed Barakhoyev with ‘organ­is­ing an extremist organ­i­sa­tion’ on Wednesday; he faces 6–10 years in prison if convicted.

Barakh Chemurziyev, Zarifa Sautiyeva, and Ismail Nalgiyev were charged the following day with ‘par­tic­i­pat­ing in an extremist organ­i­sa­tion’; they face 2–6 years in prison.

The four have been among the leading figures of the protests against the land deal between the Russian republics Ingushetia and the Chechnya.

The agreement was signed by the heads of two republics — Ramzan Kadyrov and Yunus-Bek Yevkurov — without holding a ref­er­en­dum, which caused large-scale protests in Ingushetia from October 2018 to March 2019.

At a rally in March, there was a clash between pro­test­ers and the security forces after which 33 par­tic­i­pants of the rally were arrested.

Several of the defen­dants who chose to cooperate with inves­ti­ga­tors were convicted in December.

The Memorial Human Rights Centre has recog­nised six of those arrested, including the four charged last week, as political prisoners.

‘Extremist organisation’

The prosecutor’s decisions said that Barakhoyev, along with two others, ‘created an extremist organ­i­sa­tion’ to remove Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, who was then the head of Ingushetia, from power.

The decisions said that in October 2018, they created and headed the Ingush Committee of National Unity ‘to cover up the activ­i­ties of this extremist organ­i­sa­tion’. According to them, it included Ismail Nalgiyev, Barakh Chemurziev, Zarifa Sautiyeva, and others.

According to pros­e­cu­tors, the group’s methods included ‘planning, preparing, and organ­is­ing mass events’, ‘creating video messages’, and ‘dis­trib­ut­ing these videos on the Internet, encour­ag­ing citizens to commit illegal acts, obstruct­ing the legit­i­mate activ­i­ties of gov­ern­ment officials’.

The decision also states that ‘members of the extremist organ­i­sa­tion openly and cynically demon­strat­ed their political hostility to the head of the republic’, ‘manip­u­lat­ed with ethnic customs, including the tra­di­tion­al sub­mis­sion of youth to the will and instruc­tions of the older gen­er­a­tion’, ‘provoca­tive­ly appealed […to] national unity expressed in the form of par­tic­i­pa­tion in a mass protest movement against the current head of the republic’.

This was done, the pros­e­cu­tors said, to ‘desta­bilise the socio-political situation in the republic’.

‘Vague wording’

Magomed Abubakarov, a lawyer rep­re­sent­ing Barakh Chemurziyev, told OC Media that the charge was ‘not actually brought against him, but the decision was served’. He said that this is a violation of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

‘The inves­ti­ga­tor has to read out the accu­sa­tion and explain the points that will not be clear to the accused or to his lawyer’, Abubakarov said. He added that, despite the request of Chemurziyev, this was not done.

According to Abubakarov, the charges do not spell out the actions of the accused.

‘It is not clear what he has done wrong — was it par­tic­i­pat­ing in the rally?’

‘Or organ­is­ing this rally? Or maybe par­tic­i­pat­ing [in the rally] and making comments to reporters?’

During the ques­tion­ing, Chemurziyev chal­lenged pros­e­cu­tors, pointing out alleged vio­la­tions made by the inves­ti­ga­tion. He also asked that the actions that were con­sid­ered extremist be named, and said the case was ‘ordered [from above] and polit­i­cal­ly motivated’.

Bilan Dzugayev, a lawyer rep­re­sent­ing Zarifa Sautiyeva, told OC Media that the actions of his client were described ‘quite abstract­ly and vaguely’.

‘[The prosecutor’s decision stated] that she coor­di­nat­ed and main­tained contact with the diasporas’.

‘An indict­ment must be very specific — if someone was a coor­di­na­tor, then how did they coor­di­nate, negotiate, or contact [someone] on a par­tic­u­lar day?’, Dzugayev said.

‘We asked for clar­i­fi­ca­tion, [and] after the clar­i­fi­ca­tion we will testify’, he added.

‘Any of their actions can be used as evidence’

According to Dzugayev, within the accu­sa­tions levelled against his client, any of their actions can now be inter­pret­ed ‘within the framework of this [extremist] organ­i­sa­tion’.

‘They created such a peculiar matrix where all their [activists’] actions, appeals, videos, anti-cor­rup­tion inves­ti­ga­tions, and so on can now be inserted’, he said.

Dzugayev said that the protest leaders were not exempted from the charges brought against them earlier — the use of violence against gov­ern­ment officials with serious bodily harm and the organ­i­sa­tion of the use of violence.

‘Regarding them, the inves­ti­ga­tion also did not specify anything, the same vague accu­sa­tion remains to this day’, he said.

Abubakakarov said that he and the lawyers of other activists realised in the summer that the main defen­dants in the case would be charged with new articles since the case was ‘falling apart’ due to a lack of evidence of a crime.

‘We assumed that [it] would be connected with [their] appeals. I was preparing for the worst’.

According to him, the inves­ti­gat­ing author­i­ties were ‘just the executors’ of the aims of the gov­ern­ment.

‘They have one goal — to isolate [the accused] and get the indict­ments’, he said.