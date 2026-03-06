Media logo
Georgia–Iran Relations

Georgian Dream says discussing Iran sanctions evasion in Georgia is treason

by Mikheil Gvadzabia
Kakha Kaladze. Photo: Tbilisi City Hall
Kakha Kaladze. Photo: Tbilisi City Hall

Georgia’s ruling party has reacted angrily to discussions about the presence of Iranian entities in the country and alleged attempts to use Georgia for bypassing Western sanctions. Tbilisi Mayor and the Secretary General of the ruling Georgian Dream party Kakha Kaladze accused those raising the claims of betraying the country and said the ‘relevant authorities’ should take an interest in the matter.

The sharp reactions followed pro-government media criticism of an op-ed published in the US outlet The Hill. The piece’s author, researcher, and analyst Keti Korkiya, argued Georgian Dream is pursuing ‘closer ties with Iran’ and ‘handing Tehran an avenue to circumvent US sanctions’.

The article discussed, among other things, the growth of annual trade between the two countries over the past 12 years, as well as the increasing number of Iranian companies in Georgia. It also cited the 2026 research by the Georgian think tank Civic Idea, which reported that 72 Georgia-registered companies imported Iranian oil and petroleum products between 2022 and 2025.

The 26 February article drew the attention of state-affiliated outlets on 5 March, with the major pro-government TV Imedi describing it as ‘another attack and baseless accusations against Georgia’, while emphasising that Iran’s share in Georgia’s overall trade was small.

Soon after, the article was condemned by Georgian Dream MPs, including Archil Gorduladze, who called the author Georgian ‘only by passport’. Meanwhile, the National Bank of Georgia stated that it ‘fully complies with the US and other international sanctions imposed on Iran’.

Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia tread carefully as Iran conflict explodes
The three countries of the South Caucasus have remained on the sidelines amidst the US–Israeli attack on Iran.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

On the same day, an Imedi reporter asked Mayor Kaladze about the article, noting that it had also been shared on social media by Eka Gigauri, the head of Transparency International (TI) Georgia, a figure widely despised by the ruling party and its affiliates.

‘Georgia is under constant attack, but when Georgian citizens make such statements and speak about serious allegations that do not actually exist, it is simply a betrayal of the country’, Kaladze said, adding that ‘the relevant authorities should take an interest in the matter’.

The mayor did not explicitly specify which authorities he meant, but repeatedly stressed that ‘this is a direct betrayal of the country’.

‘Given the difficult situation in the region and what is happening in the Middle East [...], making such false statements is very dangerous for the country’s security and for our population, and it must be followed by a response’, he added.

Kaladze was also asked about comments from former Georgian Defence Minister and Civic Idea founder Tina Khidasheli regarding the Al-Mustafa International University branch in Georgia — an Iranian religious institution sanctioned by the US in 2020 for allegedly facilitating Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) recruitment.

Khidasheli called the entity a ‘terrorists’ school’ during an interview with an opposition-leaning TV Pirveli, noting that although it is not accredited in Georgia and is not officially a university, it still operates in the country and enrolls students.

Kaladze once again responded sharply, saying: ‘The greatest terrorists in this country are those making such statements; a radical group representing a traitorous faction in Georgia’.

‘Everyone, be it Khidasheli or someone else, who is engaged in hostile activity against the country […] And of course making such statements indicate that it is an act of betrayal, a move against your country and homeland. They have neither homeland nor values; they are hired by another country and engaged in hostile activity, judging by their statements, and this must be met with a response’, he concluded.

In response, Khidasheli told local media that Kaladze’s words were ‘threatening’, noting that ‘he is calling on law enforcement to take an interest in me’. However, Khidasheli stressed that she was ‘not afraid’ of Kaladze.

‘What worries me is that our country may face problems because of the irresponsible decisions Georgian Dream has made over the years’, she said while describing the Georgian Dream government’s relations with Iran as being based on ‘mutual loyalty’.

Representatives of the ruling party often accuse critics from both the political opposition and civil society of acting against Georgia’s interests and serving the interests of other countries. Terms such as ‘foreign agents’ have become an integral part of both the government’s rhetoric and Georgian legislation, reinforced by restrictive laws passed in recent years.

In February 2025, against the backdrop of a series of restrictive laws adopted by Georgian Dream, the crime of treason was reintroduced into the criminal code. The legislation included several offences under this ‘new’ treason category — all of which were already punishable under other articles of the code.

Tbilisi marks Iran’s Islamic Revolution amidst ongoing government crackdown
Georgian officials attended a reception at the Iranian Embassy and Tbilisi’s TV Tower was lit to mark the occasion.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia
Description of image
Description of image
Georgia–Iran Relations
Georgia
Iran
Georgian Dream
Kakha Kaladze
2026 Iran War
Mikheil Gvadzabia
429 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Related Articles

Left: The invitation to the Iranian Embassy event on 11 February 2026. Photo: Giorgi Sanikidze; Right: Iranian Ambassador Ali Moujani meeting with activists. Official photo.
Georgia–Iran Relations

Iran’s Ambassador to Georgia deflects criticism after embassy downplayed 17th century deportation

by Mikheil Gvadzabia

Iran’s Ambassador to Georgia, Ali Moujani, has acknowledged controversial wording allegedly used by the embassy to refer to the historic deportations of Georgians to 17th century Iran, but claimed that modern-day Iran was not responsible for actions committed by Safavid Iran. The controversy began on 13 February, when Georgian professor Giorgi Sanikidze published a photo of the invitation for an event he received from the Iranian Embassy marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, w

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijan withdraws diplomats from Iran following drone strike on Nakhchivan

Former senior Russian Defence Ministry official from North Ossetia detained in corruption case

Georgian Dream says discussing Iran sanctions evasion in Georgia is treason

Armenians 23% less concerned about national security compared to 2025, survey finds

Why Georgia’s most vocal university now faces the biggest cuts

Daghestani police detain 68-year-old man for sexually assaulting 13-year-old

Bank of Georgia to join top 100 companies on London Stock Exchange

Abkhazia hands over Russian national who organised Navalny memorial to FSB

Show more
Our Newsletters

The Iran war has the potential to dramatically change the Caucasus

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 06 March 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org