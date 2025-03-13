Media logo
Azerbaijan–Israel Relations

Israel signs deal granting Azerbaijan’s SOCAR the rights to explore natural gas production

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov (left) and Israeli Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen (right). Official photo.
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov (left) and Israeli Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen (right). Official photo.

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently

You can help us survive with a monthly membership or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter.

Become a member

Israeli Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen has announced that he has granted Azerbaijani state-run oil and gas company SOCAR licenses to explore natural gas deposits in Israeli waters.

‘[This is] a historic day for Israel’s foreign relations and energy sector!’, Cohen said.

‘This is a historic milestone and a tremendous vote of confidence in the State of Israel’.

Cohen concluded by thanking Azerbaijan’s Economic Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, saying, ‘together, we will continue strengthening the ties between our nations and peoples’, noting that this was SOCAR’s first such project abroad. He also shared a photo of the two ministers holding the document granting SOCAR the exploratory licences.

Azerbaijan and Israel have emerged as somewhat unlikely allies in recent years, and have maintained close ties even as perceptions of Israel across the bulk of the Muslim world have plummeted since the beginning of the war in Gaza in 2023.

Many have credited Israeli-manufactured arms as playing a crucial role in helping Azerbaijan achieve success in its 2023 final lightning offensive against Nagorno-Karabakh.

The agreement on SOCAR’s licenses represented a sign that the bilateral ties have extended beyond military cooperation and into something deeper.

The signing of the document occurred during a visit by an Azerbaijani delegation to Israel, and was just one aspect of the trip.

In a post on X, Jabbarov said he met with his Israeli counterpart Nir Barkat, and that the two had ‘discussed the priorities for investment cooperation between the two countries, collaboration within industrial zones, and the strengthening of ties between business communities and entities’.

Jabbarov also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and other Israeli officials.

Meanwhile, pro-government Azerbaijani media and state-run outlets wrote favourably about the working visit, highlighting the bilateral economic cooperation and speculating that Azerbaijan could help Israel export gas to Europe.

The visit also comes on the heels of a recent flurry of diplomatic activity between the US and Azerbaijan, which some speculated could be connected to a growing trilateral ‘strategic alliance’ between the US, Azerbaijan, and Israel.

EU urges fair treatment of Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan
EU spokesperson Anita Hipper also stated that the EU would continue to support the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
OC MediaXandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
Azerbaijan–Israel Relations
Israel
Azerbaijan
SOCAR
The United States
Gas Supply
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
55 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Erdogan and Aliyev. Illustration: Tamar Shvelidze/OC Media
Azerbaijan–Israel Relations

Opinion | Azerbaijan’s cooling relations with Turkey

B
by Bahruz Samadov

Bahruz Samadov submitted this article shortly before his arrest on 21 August. He was charged with treason on 23 August, and could face 12–20 years in prison or a life sentence if found guilty. Despite long being ‘brotherly’ nations, the Israel-Gaza war appears to have exacerbated existing tensions between Turkey and Azerbaijan, potentially pushing the two countries apart irrevocably.  In recent months, relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey have been uncharacteristically cool. To observers

Israeli soldiers. Via social media.
Azerbaijan

Israel orders off-duty troops to leave Georgia and Azerbaijan amidst Iran tensions

Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka

The Israeli Defence Forces have reportedly ordered off-duty personnel to leave Georgia and Azerbaijan, amidst fears of an attack on Israeli targets by Iran. Israeli state-owned TV station Kan 11 reported that the order came on Monday, amid concerns that Iran might strike at Israeli targets either within Israel or in countries near Iran. The Times of Israel reported that Israeli servicemembers ‘could presumably be in either country on vacation or to visit family’. The Israeli Embassy in Geo

Astara, a town on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border, as seen from Iran. Photo: Ismi Aghayev/OC Media
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan warns against travel to Iran

I
by Ismi Aghayev

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has warned its citizens against travelling to Iran in the latest escalation of tensions between the two countries.  On 3 June, the Ministry ‘strongly advised’ against travel to Iran, stating that this was in light of a ‘terrorist’ attack against Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran in January, and subsequent limited diplomatic representation in the country after the embassy was closed.  The announcement came shortly after an Azerbaijani citizen who had been missing for

The Lankaran Mosque. Photo: Ismi Aghayev/OC Media.
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan ‘arrests 32 Shia figures’ as tensions flare with Iran

I
by Ismi Aghayev

Azerbaijani authorities have reportedly arrested 32 Shia men as tensions with neighbouring Iran continue to mount. According to identical articles published across multiple pro-government media outlets on Monday, the men had planned to overthrow the government and create a religious state in Azerbaijan The arrests came as tensions continued to flare between Azerbaijan and Iran. Periods of increased tension have frequently preceded crackdown on Shia religious figures in the country. Accordi

Most Popular

News Stories

Israel signs deal granting Azerbaijan’s SOCAR the rights to explore natural gas production

OC Media co-director Mariam Nikuradze fined for ‘road blocking’ while covering rally

Wednesday, 19 March 2025

EU urges fair treatment of Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan

OC Media donates crowdfunding proceeds to local media as Trump’s aid cuts continue to hit

Court finds Georgian journalist severely beaten by law enforcement officers guilty of disobeying police

Clooney Foundation for Justice to monitor Mzia Amaghlobeli’s trial

Kadyrov sends Chechnya’s fifth regiment to Ukraine

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 19 March 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org