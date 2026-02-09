JD Vance visits Armenia in a historic first

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Yerevan on Monday, marking the highest-level visit by an American leader since Armenia gained independence. Vance met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and following the talks, the two leaders announced plans to deepen cooperation in nuclear energy, news of Armenia’s first ever purchase of US military technology, and outlined deals in chip production in Armenia.

Vance will head to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, where he will also meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Following the meeting with Pashinyan, Vance also met with the Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with US Vice President JD Vance. Official photo.

After the talks on Monday, Pashinyan and Vance signed a joint statement announcing the completion of negotiations on an intergovernmental agreement between Armenia and the US on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

‘This agreement will open a new page in the deepening energy partnership between Armenia and the US, and will contribute to the diversification of Armenia’s energy resources by involving safe and innovative technologies’, Pashinyan said following the signing ceremony.

Pashinyan described Vance’s visit as having ‘truly historic and symbolic importance’, adding that it ‘reflects the depth of the strong and strategic partnership’ that has emerged between the two countries.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US Vice President JD Vance standing next to US-made V-BAT surveillance drones which Armenia has purchased. Official photo.

A US-made V-BAT surveillance drone. Official photo.

Pashinyan also announced that Armenia had made a historic $11 million purchase of V-BAT surveillance drones from the US, saying their effectiveness had been proven by ‘rich experience of use’ and expressing confidence that they would ‘significantly contribute’ to the strengthening of Armenia’s defence capabilities. It marks the first time that Armenia has bought US-made military technology.

All actions and cooperation with the US ‘are aimed at peace and stability, and I am convinced that this goal is achievable’, Pashinyan added.

He also confirmed his participation in the first session of the Peace Council scheduled to be held on 19 February at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

‘Peace is not made by cautious people, peace is not made by people who are too focused on the past. Peace is made by people who are focused on the future’, Vance said in turn.

He emphasised that his visit marked ‘a new beginning’ for Armenia and the US, as well as for their mutual partnership. The sentiment was echoed by Pashinyan, who said relations between Armenia and the US were at the highest they’ve ever been, pointing to Vance beside him as evidence.

Vance also talked about the ‘incredible tech-deal’ created, as part of which the US issued a ‘number of export licenses for the sale of high-powered Nvidia chips’.

‘These are chips that simply do not exist in most countries in the world. They are now going to be developed and the data centres using those chips are going to be built and in fact are already being built’, Vance said.

Vance also said that negotiations on the civil nuclear cooperation agreement were over, which would pave the way for US and Armenian companies ‘to strike deals on civil nuclear projects’.

‘That means up to $5 billion in initial US exports, plus an additional $4 billion in long-term support through fuel and maintenance contracts. This is the classic win-win for both Armenia and the USA’, Vance said.

He further suggested that the US would likely build small modular reactors in Armenia.

Discussing the Trump Route and possible timetables for its completion, Vance suggested that money was not an issue, as there is ‘a lot of interest’ from private capital.

‘I think the question is really how do we get the peace deal into a good next phase? How do we keep the prime minister in a good place where he can start to focus on the future’, Vance said, mentioning the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for June. He then explicitly offered Pashinyan his endorsement.

‘Free Armenian Christian hostages’

Vance’s visit comes less than six months after the historic Washington summit between Trump, Pashinyan, and Aliyev in August 2025.

The meeting saw the initialling of the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace treaty, as well as announcement of the Trump Route, intended to connect mainland Azerbaijan to its exclave Nakhchivan through Armenia.

Ahead of Vance’s visit to Armenia, Trump announced that the trip’s purpose was to ‘build on our Peace efforts, and advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity [sic]’.

I want to thank President Aliyev of Azerbaijan, and Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia for upholding the Peace Agreement we signed last August. This was a nasty War, 1 of 8 that I have ended, but now we have Prosperity and… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 23, 2026

Before Vance arrived, demonstrators gathered near the Presidential Palace in Yerevan where the meeting was set to take place, calling on Vance to ‘free Armenian Christian hostages’ in Azerbaijan and to ‘bring Armenian hostages back’.

There are currently 19 Armenian prisoners in custody, including former political and military leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh, most of whom were recently sentenced to life imprisonment.