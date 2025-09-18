Media logo
Chechnya

Kadyrov says he tricked Ukraine into giving him back his ‘stolen’ horse from Czechia

Avatar
by Elizaveta Chukharova
Kadyrov and Zazu. Screengrab from video.
Kadyrov and Zazu. Screengrab from video.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov has claimed to have tricked Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) into giving him back his horse, Zazu, which he says was ‘stolen’ from him by the SBU in Czechia in 2023.

Kadyrov spoke about how he returned his stallion in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Zazu was included in the list of Kadyrov’s assets frozen in Czechia as part of sanctions against Russia.

He claimed the horse was stolen from stables in the village of Krabčice, Czechia, in March 2023, by unknown individuals. It is unclear why Zazu was in Czechia in the first place.

In May 2023, Kadyrov said that intermediaries acting on his behalf reached an agreement with the SBU on Zazu’s return, promising to pay in cash. According to Kadyrov, the SBU carried out its part of the deal quickly, giving him Zazu back, but no payment was made.

‘They [the SBU] have good relations with Europeans. How they came to terms with Europe, I don’t know. Perhaps they are just talented horse thieves, but we came to an agreement with the SBU very easily’, Kadyrov said.

Kadyrov added that Zazu had been poorly cared for in Europe, but now the stallion is ‘in very good shape’, fully healthy, and already being used for breeding. He also noted that the Akhmat stable complex is acquiring stallions sired by Zazu, including those bred outside Chechnya while the horse was in Europe.

According to the Czech side, Zazu was valued at nearly 400,000 Czech crowns ($19,000). However, Kadyrov stated that Czechia had undervalued his horse, claiming that it was actually worth no less than $10 million.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Kadyrov did not say what Ukraine received in exchange for the stallion. It appears this may have been Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Chechnya.

At the beginning of 2024, Kadyrov openly proposed exchanging captured Ukrainian soldiers held in prisons in his region for the lifting of sanctions on his family members and horses kept in European stables.

Ukrainian authorities have said that Chechen fighters buy captured Ukrainian soldiers from various Russian units, then transfer them to Grozny to exchange for their own men, and also use them as ‘human shields’. Last year, these facts were reported by Petro Yatsenko, a representative of Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The exact number of Ukrainian prisoners taken to Chechnya has not been named. The Russian Defence Ministry and the Chechen leadership have not commented on the situation with the Ukrainian captives.

Kadyrov again claims ‘complete victory over terrorism’ in Chechnya despite series of attacks
Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov has been making similar claims since at least 2010.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Chechnya
North Caucasus
Russia
Ramzan Kadyrov
Czech Republic
Avatar
Elizaveta Chukharova
349 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Kadyrov appoints 17-year-old son to oversee property tax payments

Son of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission loses appeal against wife

Kadyrov says he tricked Ukraine into giving him back his ‘stolen’ horse from Czechia

Nagorno-Karabakh’s last president sues Yerevan over his own dissolution decree

Russia charges Armenian-Ukrainian man over 2023 Moscow assassination of ex–Ukrainian MP

Kadyrov again claims ‘complete victory over terrorism’ in Chechnya despite series of attacks

Georgian opposition politician Khoshtaria remains in detention after refusing to pay bail in protest

Georgia ‘did not inform’ Kyiv of explosives allegation as Russia ties conspiracy to Zelenskyi

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

For Georgia’s courts, dissent is more dangerous than violence

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 18 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org