Leader of Azerbaijani opposition party sentenced to 4 years and 3 months in penal colony

The leader of the Azerbaijani opposition Musavat Party, Tofig Yagublu, has been sentenced to 4 years and 3 months for ‘hooliganism’. He has started a hunger strike ‘until death’ his daughter Nigar Hazi wrote on Facebook.

Today, the Nizami court in Baku announced the verdict yesterday. He is to serve his sentence in a maximum-security penal colony.

In addition to hooliganism, Yagublu was also convicted of using an object as a weapon.

The opposition politician's daughter, Nigar Hazi, wrote on Facebook yesterday many people arrived at the Nizami court, including Ali Karimli, leader of the opposition Popular Front party, but that law enforcement officers did not allow anyone to attend the court hearing.

On March 22, Tofig Yagublu wrote on Facebook that he was attacked in Baku.

“My parked car was deliberately hit by [another car], and then they [people in another car] attacked me,” Yagublu wrote.

Ehsan Zakhidov, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, told the local news outlet Report that Yagublu "hit" the passengers of another car, a married couple, and attacked them with a screwdriver, causing them "various injuries."

On Wednesday, Tofig Yagublu went on a hunger strike to protest the ‘fabricated’ case against him, Yagublu's lawyer said.

