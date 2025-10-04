Limited observation

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Citing the current political reality, including a hostile legislative environment toward civil society, major Georgian monitoring organisations such as the International Society for Fair Elections And Democracy (ISFED) and Transparency International (TI) Georgia will not deploy observation missions. The Georgian Young Lawyer’s Association (GYLA) also stated it will not monitor the 2025 vote through its traditional mission.

Meanwhile, the OSCE/ODIHR announced that, following a late invitation from Georgian Dream, it too will not send observers.

According to RFE/RL, this year’s elections will be monitored by only 81 international observers, compared to over 1,000 for the 2021 local elections.

As a result, concerns over the fairness of the elections — already heightened after the disputed 2024 parliamentary vote — have been compounded by the limited presence of election monitors.