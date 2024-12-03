fbpx

Live updates | Backlash in Georgia continues after halting of EU bid

3 December 2024
A protester holds a Georgian flag as a water canon is fired at protesters in Tbilisi. Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
11min ago
03/12/2024

Key events from yesterday:

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests that have come in the wake of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement that Georgia would be halting its EU accession process.

03 Dec 2024, 12:10

Trio Mandili posts in support of pro-EU demonstrations

The polyphonic singing group Trio Mandili has shared a post on Instagram showing their attendance at and support for the ongoing pro-EU and anti-government demonstrations in Tbilisi. 

03 Dec 2024, 12:00

Key events from yesterday:

  • Protesters gathered en masse in Tbilisi and other cities across Georgia — including in Batumi, Poti, Rustavi, and Zugdidi — for the fifth night in a row
  • Students across the country  — including in Tbilisi, Rustavi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Telavi, and Gori — staged walkouts, while some schools cancelled classes, citing the intentions of their staff to participate in the demonstrations. 
  • Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania banned entry to 11 Georgian officials — including  Georgian Dream’s honorary chair Bidzina Ivanishvili and Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri — over human rights violations
  • The Canadian Foreign Minister announced that Canada would sanction key individuals, businesses, and entities in Georgia that ‘are involved either in human rights violations or corruption’, and that more details would follow. 
  • A group of queer activists gathered in front of the ruling Georgian Dream party’s office in Tbilisi in protest against the LGBT propaganda law which came into force today. Notably, they were joined spontaneously by other protesters demonstrating against the government’s halting of Georgia’s EU bid in a show of solidarity.
  • The Georgian Ambassador to Czechia resigned, the latest of a series of high profile figures to resign from Georgia’s Foreign Ministry.
