Live updates: Day 43 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 

8 November 2020
51min ago
08/11/2020

Fighting continues around Shusha

Fighting is continuing for the 43rd day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite three ceasefires being agreed.

Read all of our coverage of the war including our Voices for Peace series.

Latest stories: 

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

08 Nov 2020, 10:46

Fighting continues around Shusha

The Nagorno-Karabakh army has reported that fighting is continuing near the city of Shusha (Shushi) damaging several residential buildings.

Human Rights Defender of Nagorno-Karabakh, Artak Beglaryan, said that Stepanakert (Khankandi) also came under bombardment throughout the night. No deaths have been reported.

Azerbaijani’s Defence Ministry reports that fighting is taking place near Martakert (Aghdara), Aghdam (Akna), Martuni (Khojavand), and Gubadli (Kashunik). They accused the Armenian armed forces of firing at their forces from within Armenian territory. They re[prted that civilians were killed and damage sustained to civilian infrastructure. 

They also accused the Armenian armed forces of firing at villages in the Terter, Aghdam, and Aghjabedi districts.

By OC Media

