Live updates | Protesters remain in detention after foreign agent law passes first hearing

After the Georgian foreign agent law passed its first hearing in parliament and the largest protests seen so far against the revived bill, no protests have been announced for Thursday. A number of protesters remain in detention, with an opposition MP also claiming that he was beaten while being detained on Wednesday night.

Papuashvili: ‘the protests showed us the people’s support for this law’Speaker of parliament Shalva Papuashvili has stated that three days of mass public protests against the foreign agent law ‘showed us the support of the people for this bill’.

‘These days showed us the need for this law, and secondly, they showed us the people's support for this law’, said Papuashvili. ‘Therefore, of course, the Parliament of Georgia will continue to discuss this law. [...] Our position is clear that the Georgian people need this law. The position of the Georgian people is clear that they need this law.’

Online media still banned from parliament

Despite no hearings of the foreign agent law expected for today, journalists from online media are still refused parliamentary accreditation, with parliamentary security at the ‘amber’ level.

Opposition MP Aleko Elisashvili ‘beaten by police’

Aleko Elisashvili, an opposition MP who punched majority leader Mamuka Mdinaradze in parliament on Monday, claimed he was physically assaulted by police while being detained near the government offices in Tbilisi on Wednesday night.

Elisashvili accused Vazha Siradze, director of the Patrol Police Department, of directly ordering the assault on him, which he said had resulted in a broken rib.

Key events from yesterday