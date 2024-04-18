fbpx
Live updates | Protesters remain in detention after foreign agent law passes first hearing

18 April 2024
Protesters outside the government chancellery on Wednesday night. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media
14min ago
18/04/2024

Papuashvili: ‘the protests showed us the people’s support for this law’

45min ago
18/04/2024

Opposition MP Aleko Elisashvili ‘beaten by police’

55min ago
18/04/2024

Key events from yesterday

After the Georgian foreign agent law passed its first hearing in parliament and the largest protests seen so far against the revived bill, no protests have been announced for Thursday. A number of protesters remain in detention, with an opposition MP also claiming that he was beaten while being detained on Wednesday night. 

Read more:

This article will be updated throughout the day.

18 Apr 2024, 14:45

Papuashvili: ‘the protests showed us the people’s support for this law’Speaker of parliament Shalva Papuashvili has stated that three days of mass public protests against the foreign agent law ‘showed us the support of the people for this bill’. 

‘These days showed us the need for this law, and secondly, they showed us the people's support for this law’, said Papuashvili. ‘Therefore, of course, the Parliament of Georgia will continue to discuss this law. [...] Our position is clear that the Georgian people need this law. The position of the Georgian people is clear that they need this law.’

Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili. Photo: Pirveli Arkhi

18 Apr 2024, 14:40

Online media still banned from parliament

Despite no hearings of the foreign agent law expected for today, journalists from online media are still refused parliamentary accreditation, with parliamentary security at the ‘amber’ level.

18 Apr 2024, 14:13

Opposition MP Aleko Elisashvili ‘beaten by police’

Aleko Elisashvili, an opposition MP who punched majority leader Mamuka Mdinaradze in parliament on Monday, claimed he was physically assaulted by police while being detained near the government offices in Tbilisi on Wednesday night. 

Elisashvili accused Vazha Siradze, director of the Patrol Police Department, of directly ordering the assault on him, which he said had resulted in a broken rib.

Elisashvili after the alleged attack. Screengrab from Formula

18 Apr 2024, 14:03

Key events from yesterday

  • Parliament passed the bill in its first hearing, with 83 votes for and zero against. Opposition MPs boycotted the session, with some also ejected by the speaker of parliament. Two hearings remain, although when they will take place has not yet been announced. 
  • Tens of thousands protested outside Tbilisi’s parliament, moving to the government chancellery after an hour’s ultimatum to withdraw the law had passed. Protesters dispersed peacefully. 
  • An amendment to Georgia’s tax code passed its first hearing. The amendment would free offshore assets from all tax and duties in Georgia. A number of observers suggested that this was aimed at preparing ruling party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili for Western sanctions that might follow the foreign agent law’s passing. 
  • A number of Georgia’s most well-known and popular sportspeople expressed their support for the protest movement, with those speaking in favour of Georgia’s ‘European future’ including Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, UFC fighters Ilia Topuria and Merab Dvalishvili, and the captain and several players from Georgia’s national football team.
By OC Media

