Live updates: Opposition promises new protests in Yerevan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have agreed to a peace deal to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the deal, Armenia will hand control of several territories to Azerbaijan but the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh is undefined.

Russian peacekeepers have already entered Nagorno Karabakh to oversee the deal.

Latest stories:

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Internet unblocked in Azerbaijan

The internet in Azerbaijan, which has had severe restrictions on it since the beginning of hostilities, has been unblocked as of today.

Armenian opposition plans new protest

Armenian opposition groups, which had staged a protest yesterday criticising the peace deal and calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have announced a new protest today for 17:00.

Yesterday, parliamentary opposition parties Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia attempted to hold an extraordinary session of parliament, the attempt failed as a quorum was not reached.

Additionally, Armenia’s National Security Service has detained several leading figures of the protests including former director of the National Security Service and leader of the Homeland party Artur Vanetsyan, leader of the Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan, press secretary of the former ruling Republican Party Eduard Sharmazanov, and former deputy speaker of parliament Ara Sahakyan.

Martial law is still in effect in Armenia and mass gatherings remain prohibited.