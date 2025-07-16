MMA fighter Timur Khizriev survives gun attack in Daghestan

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today Become a member

MMA fighter Timur Khizriev has survived an apparent attempt on his life in the Daghestani capital of Makhachkala. The athlete sustained five gunshot wounds after two masked men opened fire on him.

The incident took place at around 23:30 on Tuesday on the city;s Daniyalova Street. In footage published by the state-run news agency RIA Novosti, two unidentified men dressed in black and wearing masks are seen running up to Khizriev while he is standing by his car, opening fire on him. One of the assailants is knocked down by the athlete, after which Khizriev managed to escape.

The attackers fled the scene in a white Lada Priora. According to the Telegram channel Shot, which is close to law enforcement, a third person was inside the vehicle.

Local Telegram channels reported that one of the possible attackers may be 30-year-old Marsel Aliev from Makhachkala, who has a previous conviction for robbery. He had also attempted to compete in MMA in the past.

According to Shot, Khizriev and Aliev knew each other. They reportedly had a long-standing conflict, and the motive for the attack may have been revenge. Eyewitnesses told Shot that as they fled, the attackers shouted insults directed at Khizriev’s family. This information has not been officially confirmed at the time of publication.

A police operation called Interception was launched into the case, with the authorities investigating it as an act of hooliganism committed by a group of people using weapons, the maximum penalty for which can be seven years in prison.

In addition to five gunshot wounds to his shoulder, hand and chest, Khizriev was diagnosed with an open displaced fracture of the hand. He underwent surgery, and his life is not at risk.

Khizriev, 29, began his career in Russia before joining the American leagues PFL and Bellator. According to Sherdog, he has 18 wins and no losses. He trained at the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov school — the training centre famed Daghestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov founded and named after his father.

Khizriev’s most recent fight took place on 29 November in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he defeated UK fighter Brendan Loughnane by a unanimous decision and won the PFL featherweight season.

There were no official comments from PFL or Bellator at the time of publication.



