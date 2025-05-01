Man admits guilt in deadly attack on police in Daghestan

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

The Daghestani branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee has formally charged a local resident suspected of carrying out an armed attack on police officers in the capital, Makhachkala. According to the authorities, the man admitted his guilt during questioning and provided a detailed account of the events that unfolded on 5 May. Investigators believe the suspect acted deliberately and in an organised manner.

The shootout resulted in the deaths of two police officers. Two more officers and three civilians — including a woman and a 17-year-old girl — were injured. While the Interior Ministry initially stated that both attackers had been killed, the Investigative Committee later clarified that only one assailant had died, while the second had been hospitalised in critical condition.

The suspect has been charged under four articles of the Russian Criminal Code: attempted murder of a law enforcement officer (Article 317), unlawful seizure of a vehicle without intent to steal (Article 166), illegal possession of firearms (Article 222), and theft of a weapon (Article 226).

According to the investigation, the attack took place on 5 May in Makhachkala when the perpetrators staged a car accident. As police officers arrived at the scene and began processing the incident, the assailants opened fire. A gun battle ensued in which one officer was killed and one of the attackers was shot dead by return fire. The second attacker attempted to flee the scene in a police vehicle but was soon apprehended. During the arrest, he reportedly stabbed a police officer with a knife, causing serious injury, but was ultimately subdued in hand-to-hand combat.

Investigators say the attackers were armed with firearms, and that one of them managed to seize a service weapon during the struggle.

During questioning, the wounded suspect reportedly admitted to taking part in the attack, stealing the weapon, and trying to escape. Investigators said the suspect had no prior convictions and was not previously known to law enforcement officers in connection with any extremist activity. Authorities are currently investigating potential links between the suspect and radical groups.

The Investigative Committee did not name the attackers’ motives, nor did it comment on earlier statements to the media by sources from the committee suggesting that ‘the attack was coordinated by supervisors from abroad.’

Unofficial reports, cited by the Russian media outlet Kommersant on 5 May, identified the attackers as Akhmed Alimagomedov and Batal Magomedov, both born in 2000. It remains unclear which of the two was killed and which survived.

If convicted, the suspect could face life imprisonment under the charge of attempted murder of a police officer. The other charges carry lesser prison terms.