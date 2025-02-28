Media logo
Daily Brief

Monday, 10 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Friday, 7 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Russia is demanding that Georgia ‘delimit the border’ with Abkhazia and South Ossetia and commit to ‘not using force’. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement following the Geneva format meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday. * On Thursday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili, during which the two ministers ‘exchanged views on the bilateral agenda and regional issues’. They also discussed the ‘upc

Daily Brief

Thursday, 6 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * The 63rd round of the Geneva discussions were held on 4–5 March, with delegations from Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Russia, Georgia, the US, the UN, the EU, and the OSCE participating. All parties confirmed their interest in resuming the work of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism in the Gali (Gal) District. The next round of discussions is expected to be held in June 2025. * On Wednesday, the Armenian Defence Ministry dismissed Azerbaijani accusations that Armenia on Tuesda

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 5 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the state-controlled Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting that Armenia ‘will not be involved in any action against’ Iran. * Citing the Personal Data Protection Agency, Armenpress reported that scammers used an AI-generated image of Pashinyan in an attempted fraud. * According to RFE/RL sources in Brussels, the EU is considering allocating an additional €10 million ($10.5 million) as a ‘non-lethal’ military aid to Armenia through its Eur

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 4 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * On Monday, at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called for the immediate release of all prisoners ‘arbitrarily detained in Azerbaijan, including ethnic Armenians’. Türk also commented on the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying that he was following it ‘closely’. * In response, Aykhan Hajizada, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, said that the Armenians being tried were accused or convict

Most Popular

News Stories

Monday, 10 March 2025

Thousands gather outside Georgian Parliament in 100th day of protest

Former Nagorno-Karabakh State Minister Vardanyan delivers an audio message from detention in Azerbaijan

Russia demands that Georgian Dream deliver on its promise to apologise to South Ossetia

Armenia to establish Defence Attaché to the EU and Belgium

Daghestani woman arrested after trying to sell her newborn baby for $7,000

Georgian PM Kobakhidze visits Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, pledges to develop ‘middle corridor’

OCCRP investigation exposes a ‘scam empire’ of call centres in Georgia

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 10 March 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org