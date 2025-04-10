Media logo
Monday, 14 April 2025

Daily Brief

Friday, 11 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Abkhazian President Badra Gunba and his South Ossetian counterpart Alan Gagloev have discussed the signing of an agreement on duty-free trade in a telephone conversation. During the call, Gunba emphasised the importance of the document, adding that the Abkhazian side would be ready to sign once the Cabinet of Ministers was formed. * Armenia has again refuted Azerbaijani accusations of a ceasefire violation. Armenia * The Armenian Defence Ministry has denied Azerbaijani media cl

Daily Brief

Thursday, 10 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Since Wednesday, Armenia has refuted ceasefire violation accusations by Azerbaijan two times (one, two). * That same day, the EU Mission in Armenia announced that starting from March, they had ‘increased the number of night patrols’ along the Armenian side of the shared border with Azerbaijan ‘to enhance nighttime security and safety and relieve possible tensions’. The move came following continued reports of Azerbaijani gunfire at night. Armenia * On Wednesday, special forces

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 9 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * On Wednesday, Armenia refuted Azerbaijani accusations of firing towards its positions the evening prior. Armenia * RFE/RL has reported that in the last few days, aside from Syunik, where the residents of border villages hear shootings on a daily basis every night, shootings were heard in the Armenian border villages of Kut in the Gegharkunik region and Movses in the Tavush region. * On Thursday, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan responded to Azerbaijani demand

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 8 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * RFE/RL has reported that Kamil Zeynalli, an Azerbaijani fitness blogger, claimed on Azerbaijani television that the international search for him had been lifted ‘thanks to the efforts of our state’. Armenian authorities are yet to comment. Zeynalli was detained and then released in Moscow in February 2024 after Armenia placed him on an international wanted list on five criminal charges, including crimes against humanity, war crimes, and recruiting mercenaries. * The Council of Euro

