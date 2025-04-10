Monday, 14 April 2025

Friday, 11 April 2025
Regional * Abkhazian President Badra Gunba and his South Ossetian counterpart Alan Gagloev have discussed the signing of an agreement on duty-free trade in a telephone conversation. During the call, Gunba emphasised the importance of the document, adding that the Abkhazian side would be ready to sign once the Cabinet of Ministers was formed. * Armenia has again refuted Azerbaijani accusations of a ceasefire violation. Armenia * The Armenian Defence Ministry has denied Azerbaijani media cl