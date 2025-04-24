Monday, 28 April 2025

Regional * Armenian Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan has revealed at a briefing with journalists that while in Saint Petersburg, he had a ‘short private conversation’ with Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker Sahiba Gafarova. His comments came in response to a question about whether the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were at a deadlock, which Simonyan denied: ‘I think that there can be no talk of any deadlock. It is also beneficial for the Azerbaijani side to complete the pr