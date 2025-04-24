Monday, 28 April 2025

Friday, 25 April 2025
Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will embark on a working visit to Estonia from 27–28 April, during which he is expected to meet with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, President Alar Karis, Parliamentary Speaker Lauri Husar, and Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna, as well as representatives of Estonia’s Armenian community. Pashinyan and Michal are expected to discuss defence issues, opportunities to promote bilateral relations, and EU–Armenia relations, and will hold a joint press c