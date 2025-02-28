Monday, 3 March 2025

Regional * Mher Grigoryan, the chair of the Armenian Commission on border delimitation, has said that the delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan would start ‘from the northern corner’, but before that, the sides would have a meeting to address some issues. Grigoryan also said that they had an agreement that the meetings between the commissions ‘should be more intensive’. Armenia * Edward Asryan, Armenia’s Chief of the General Staff, has visited Greece and met his Greek counterpart. *