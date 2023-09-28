Nagorno-Karabakh Republic to dissolve by January 2024

The President of Nagorno-Karabakh, Samvel Shahramanyan, has signed a decree ordering the dissolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic by 1 January 2024.



A statement was published by the Nagorno-Karabakh Info Centre, an official government source, on Thursday morning, only in Russian.

The decree had two points.

The first, stated that in accordance with article 93 of the constitution of Nagorno-Karabakh the government would ‘dissolve all state institutions and organisations under their departmental authority by 1 January 2024, and the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) ceases to exist.

The second point stated that the region’s population should decide for themselves if they would stay under Azerbaijani rule.

As of Thursday morning, 65,000 of the region’s population of roughly 120,000 had already arrived in Armenia, with more continuing to flee.

‘The population, including those outside Nagorno-Karabakh, should familiarise themselves with the conditions of reintegration presented by the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the aim of making an independent and individual decision about the possibility of staying in (or returning to) Nagorno-Karabakh’, the decree stated.

In their statement, the government said the decree was issued because of the ‘complex military–political situation’ created after Azerbaijan’s attack on the region on 19 September. The violence only ended after the authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh surrendered the following day.

The statement said the priority of the decree was ‘ensuring the physical safety and vital interests of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.’

It said they had also taken into account an agreement reached with Azerbaijan through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to allow people to leave to Armenia with their property, including military personnel who laid down their arms.

This article will be updated.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.