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Narek Karapetyan: Strong Armenia to not issue statement until after counting process is complete

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

Narek Karapetyan, the leading candidate for the Strong Armenia alliance, has announced that they would issue ‘a more comprehensive statement after the reporting and counting processes have been fully completed’. It is unclear if he was referring to the vote recount that is expected to begin tomorrow from 11:00.

Separately, Karapetyan expressed gratitude to the alliance’s supporters for ‘fighting like a lion’, and to the ‘hundreds of their affiliates’ who were ‘illegally detained so that the Civil Contract can continue its activities during the electoral process’ in an apparent hint to election fraud.

The CEC today presented the initial results of the voting, according to which the Strong Armenia alliance was left far behind the ruling Civil Contract party.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
694 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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