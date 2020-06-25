fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Officially confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Caucasus

25 June 2020
The link is copied
Support Us

By OC Media

Related Posts

One dead and another injured in attacks on transgender women in Baku
queer rights

One dead and another injured in attacks on transgender women in Baku

Mother of Chechen woman ‘killed by husband’ publicly apologises
chechnya

Mother of Chechen woman ‘killed by husband’ publicly apologises

Coronavirus live updates | Uncertainty over Georgia resuming international tourism on 1 July
Live Updates
Covid-19

Coronavirus live updates | Uncertainty over Georgia resuming international tourism on 1 July

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us