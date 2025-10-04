Opposition leader Japaridze calls on everyone to vote

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

One of the leaders of the Strong Georgia coalition, Badri Japaradize, has told journalists he voted for ‘the Georgian people to regain control of their cities everywhere’.

‘It is necessary to be active, because without activity, not giving up, and perseverance, changes will not come. Therefore, I call on everyone to give their effective weapon, their vote, so that we can achieve the goal that the Georgian people want’, he continued, as quoted by TV Pirveli.

He concluded his post-vote statement by emphasising that all violations should be recorded so that ‘the public knows what we are dealing with’.

Opposition leader Badra Japaridze speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the 4 October municipal elections. Photo via TV Pirveli.

Following his statement, Japaridze did not directly answer journalists’ questions about whether he would attend today’s planned demonstration.

‘Right now, I am focusing on ensuring our party is fully mobilised to protect our citizens’ votes. That is our purpose’, he said.