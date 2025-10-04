Media logo

Opposition leader Khazaradze votes for ‘liberation’

Mamuka Khazaradze, one of the leaders of the opposition Strong Georgia group, told journalists had ‘voted for the liberation of villages and cities that actually belong to the people’.

‘It is very important that our citizens, Tbilisi residents, and citizens living in other municipalities express their constitutional right and not give their vote to the force that has alienated the country, isolated it, deprived it of free choice, its European choice, and plunged the country into a rather serious crisis, a swamp of corruption, a criminal swamp’, Khazaradze said, as quoted by Formula.

‘Therefore, I gave my vote today for the liberation of those cities and villages, those municipalities that actually belong to the Georgian people, and not to a gang that has changed our historical choice’, he added.

