Pashinyan and Aliyev meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

On Monday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to discuss the peace process.

According to identical statements issued by Pashinyan and Aliyev’s offices, they emphasised ‘the need for constructive dialogue, mutual trust and regional stability’.

‘Both leaders emphasised the positive dynamics formed as a result of the recent summit in Washington, which testifies to the international community’s support for the process of promoting peace and normalising relations’, the statement read.

It marked the first meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev following the unprecedented summit in Washington on 8 August, which brought together Pashinyan, Aliyev, and US President Donald Trump, and resulted in a joint seven-point declaration between the three leaders outlining what had been agreed upon.

The Washington summit also disclosed the US involvement in the unblocking of a route through Armenia connecting Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan, named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

Pashinyan’s other meetings

Aside from Aliyev, during the summit, Pashinyan had other high-profile meetings, including with the presidents of Russia and Turkey. The summit also saw the establishment of a strategic partnership between Armenia and China, as well as the establishment of diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

On Sunday, during his meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pashinyan discussed ‘issues of regional and international importance’.

According to the readout from Pashinyan’s office, the two leaders ‘attached importance to the meeting, emphasising that it is an effective opportunity to discuss topical issues of bilateral relations and ways of their further development’.

They also said they ‘highly appreciated the continuous and active’ dialogue between the two states.

The Russian state-run media outlet TASS quoted Putin as saying during the meeting that he was glad to have the opportunity to talk to Pashinyan. He noted that they did not have a bilateral meeting ‘for a long time, and many questions have accumulated, bilateral, regional, international’.

Following the meeting, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov assessed the meeting as ‘a very good conversation, a long one’.

Pashinyan also met with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. They ‘attached importance to the steps towards establishing stability and peace in the region’.

The comment appeared to be a reference to the meeting in Washington.

According to Pashinyan’s office readout, the two leaders ‘emphasised the need for maintaining a constructive approach with the purpose of forming an atmosphere of mutual trust and developing regional connectivity’.

Based on the results of the meeting between Pashinyan and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the sides announced that a strategic partnership is being established between the two states.

Pashinyan further ‘reaffirmed’ Armenia’s desire to join the SCO and an agreement was reached ‘to deepen cooperation within the framework of the SCO’.

The summit also saw the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Pakistan, which, according to analysts, would pave the way for Armenia joining the SCO with Pakistan being its member state.