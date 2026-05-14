Media logo
2026 Armenian parliamentary elections

Pashinyan orders dismissal of four school principals for letting teachers and students attend Civil Contract rally

by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a weekly press briefing in May 2026. Official photo.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a weekly press briefing in May 2026. Official photo.

Four school principals from Armenia’s Aragatsotn province have submitted resignation letters after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ‘instructed’ them to do so. The resignations came after election observers reported that they had allowed students and teachers to attend a Civil Contract rally during working hours.

In its extensive report, Akanates noted that its observers recorded on-site that principals and teachers from several schools in Aparan and nearby settlements participated in Civil Contract’s campaign during working hours.

‘Of particular concern is that, under direct instructions from school administrations and teaching staff, students were taken out of classes in order to welcome the Prime Minister and ensure participation in the campaign event’, the reports said.

The students were also reportedly provided with ‘mandatory instructions in advance regarding their appearance, clothing, and even hairstyles, being urged to wear braids’.

In some cases, observers ‘personally witnessed’ how the school principals and teachers, via phone calls, issued ‘loud and strict instructions' demanding that children’s participation be ensured in ‘a mandatory and organised manner’.

In the village of Tsaghkashen, the students were also ‘given T-shirts bearing symbols associated with the ruling Civil Contract party and its political messaging’, the group said.

According to the group, one person named Edgar ‘actively coordinated’ the movement, ‘personally welcomed the children, distributed campaign-style flags, and gave clear instructions on where attendees should be positioned during the event’.

Armenian law prohibits political activity or campaigning in educational institutions, the observers stated, who further cited the Electoral Code that prohibits the ‘organisation and conduct of pre-election campaigning by employees of educational institutions while performing their duties or acting in an official capacity’.

Aside from the school, the mission also recorded the ‘organised presence’ of employees from the Gntuniq supermarket in Aparan at the campaign.

Karapetyan hits back at Pashinyan as more affiliates arrested on vote-buying charges
Armenian authorities have launched several vote-buying cases against Samvel Karapetyan’s affiliates in the past months.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

In a press briefing on Thursday, Pashinyan stated that the principals of the four schools involved had submitted their resignations ‘under his instructions’. He said their resignations would not be accepted until the conclusion of a formal investigation into the matter.

‘So that it does not appear that we are acting emotionally or unfairly toward anyone, we will carry out a service investigation, and where unlawful instructions were given, there will definitely be accountability’, Pashinyan said.

He further stated that the use of administrative resources to force people to attend any  gathering ‘cannot remain without consequences’.

Earlier on Wednesday, Armenia’s Education Ministry announced it launched an internal investigation into the incident, adding that they forward all their reports to law enforcement agencies. It emphasised the importance of maintaining the depoliticised functioning of educational institutions.

Separately, the Central Election Commission stressed the illegality of using administrative resources for the purpose of pre-election campaigning.

2026 Armenian parliamentary elections
Nikol Pashinyan
Civil Contract
Armenia
Arshaluys Barseghyan
627 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Pashinyan orders dismissal of four school principals for letting teachers and students attend Civil Contract rally

Pro-government Georgian TV Imedi temporarily banned from European Parliament

Georgians rank second after Turks in deportations from EU

Armenian billionaire vows to build Noah’s Ark after construction of world’s tallest Jesus statue

Iran reportedly revokes passport of anti-government activist in Armenia

Buckets, sticks, and stories — Inside Armenia’s woman-led tradition khabukhaz

Thursday, 14 May 2026

Review | Small Town of Anara — a subversive Soviet Georgian exploration of drinking culture

Show more
Our Newsletters

A celebration with tears in one’s eyes

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 14 May 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks