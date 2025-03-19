Media logo
Podcast | Can OC Media survive in a new global reality?

The recent cuts to US foreign aid have affected media outlets across the Caucasus and the world — including OC Media.

This week, OC Media editor-in-chief Robin Fabbro and co-directors Mariam Nikuradze and Dominik Cagara sit down to discuss how OC Media’s plans to survive and thrive in the new global reality through its membership programme and the support of its readers.

A protest in Tbilisi. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
The Caucasus Digest

Podcast | Georgia marks holiday season with daily protests

by Yousef Bardouka

OC Media's Robin Fabbro, Mariam Nikuradze, and Shota Kincha sit down and chat about the protests against the Georgian government’s decision to halt EU integration, going on for almost a month now as the holiday season descends on Georgia. Read more: * When EU politicians say one thing, Georgian Dream leaders say another * ‘When we get in the minibus, the fun will start’ — How Georgian police torture detained protesters * Calls for a general strike in Georgia: where are t

The city of Aleppo, northwestern Syria. Via Wikimedia.
Armenian diaspora

Podcast | The Caucasus and the regime change in Syria

by OC Media

OC Media’s Robin Fabbro, Nate Ostiller, Arshaluys Barseghyan, and Yousef Bardouka talk about the regime change in Syria and what it means for the Caucasian diaspora communities in the country and what it says about Russia’s influence and power globally. Read more: * Armenia says ‘no opportunity’ to evacuate Syrian–Armenians * Syrian rebel leader condemns Abkhazia and South Ossetia recognition * Right of return? — The struggles of the Circassian diaspora to settle in A

CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 19 March 2025Members only

