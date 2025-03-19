Podcast | Can OC Media survive in a new global reality?

The recent cuts to US foreign aid have affected media outlets across the Caucasus and the world — including OC Media.

This week, OC Media editor-in-chief Robin Fabbro and co-directors Mariam Nikuradze and Dominik Cagara sit down to discuss how OC Media’s plans to survive and thrive in the new global reality through its membership programme and the support of its readers.

