Podcast | Mzia Amaghlobeli’s arrest

Mzia Amaghlobeli, the director of Georgian news sites Batumelebi and Netgazeti, has been arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer after slapping Batumi’s police chief during a heated exchange. Journalists, legal experts, and media watchdogs have criticised the arrest, saying that the charges, under which she could face four to seven years in prison, are wildly disproportionate to what she had done.

This week, we spoke with Batumelebi’s Irma Dimitradze about the circumstances surrounding the arrest, to journalist Tamar Rukhadze, about the current media environment in Georgia, and to OC Media’s Mariam Nikuradze about the legal debate around her prosecution.

