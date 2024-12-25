Podcast | Georgia marks holiday season with daily protests

Podcast | The Caucasus and the regime change in Syria
OC Media’s Robin Fabbro, Nate Ostiller, Arshaluys Barseghyan, and Yousef Bardouka talk about the regime change in Syria and what it means for the Caucasian diaspora communities in the country and what it says about Russia’s influence and power globally. Read more: * Armenia says ‘no opportunity’ to evacuate Syrian–Armenians * Syrian rebel leader condemns Abkhazia and South Ossetia recognition * Right of return? — The struggles of the Circassian diaspora to settle in A