Podcast | Georgia marks holiday season with daily protests

OC Media's Robin Fabbro, Mariam Nikuradze, and Shota Kincha sit down and chat about the protests against the Georgian government’s decision to halt EU integration, going on for almost a month now as the holiday season descends on Georgia.

The city of Aleppo, northwestern Syria. Via Wikimedia.
Armenian diaspora

Podcast | The Caucasus and the regime change in Syria

OC Media’s Robin Fabbro, Nate Ostiller, Arshaluys Barseghyan, and Yousef Bardouka talk about the regime change in Syria and what it means for the Caucasian diaspora communities in the country and what it says about Russia’s influence and power globally. Read more: * Armenia says ‘no opportunity’ to evacuate Syrian–Armenians * Syrian rebel leader condemns Abkhazia and South Ossetia recognition * Right of return? — The struggles of the Circassian diaspora to settle in A

Protesters shoot fireworks at police amid a demonstration in Tbilisi on 1 December. Photo via Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media
Georgia

Podcast | Georgia’s EU U-turn and spontaneous protests

OC Media’s Robin Fabbro and Mariam Nikuradze talk about the spontaneous protest movement which erupted after the Georgian government’s announcement that the country would ‘halt’ its EU integration. Mariam shares her experience covering the protests and details how the police injured her and damaged her cameras as she was covering their violent dispersal of the protests. Read more: * Anti-government protests spread to Georgia’s regions: the case of Marneuli * Explainer

Protester waving Georgian and EU flats near the parliament on 24 November night. Image: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
2024 Georgian Parliamentary Elections

Podcast | Georgian Dream launch parliament — what’s next?

Georgian Dream have launched the new parliament without any opposition, amidst continued calls for an investigation into irregularities in the same parliamentary elections that helped them secure their fourth term as the majority. A month after the elections, OC Media’s Robin Fabbro, Mariam Nikuradze, and Shota Kincha sit down and talk about the developments surrounding the protests against electoral fraud and Georgian Dream’s plans for the future. Read more: * Georgi

Donald Trump campaigning in Florida in July 2024. Image via Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons
Armenia

Podcast | Donald Trump and the South Caucasus

Last week, Donald Trump was re-elected for a second term as president of the United States. This week, Robin Fabbro and OC Media editors Alexandra Kuenning and Nate Ostiller discuss what Trump’s re-election as president might mean for the Caucasus as he appoints a new administration and the outcome of the war in Ukraine becomes more uncertain. Read more: * How a Trump presidency could impact the South Caucasus Support independent journalism in the Caucasus and becom

