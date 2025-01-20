Podcast | Ukraine’s recognition of the Circassian Genocide

Podcast | Georgia marks holiday season with daily protests
OC Media's Robin Fabbro, Mariam Nikuradze, and Shota Kincha sit down and chat about the protests against the Georgian government’s decision to halt EU integration, going on for almost a month now as the holiday season descends on Georgia. Read more: * When EU politicians say one thing, Georgian Dream leaders say another * ‘When we get in the minibus, the fun will start’ — How Georgian police torture detained protesters * Calls for a general strike in Georgia: where are t