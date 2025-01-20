Party popper
Podcast | Ukraine’s recognition of the Circassian Genocide

On 9 January, Ukraine’s Parliament has recognised the Russian Empire’s 19th century genocide of the Circassians, during which Russian forced killed or deported hundreds of thousands of Circassians from their homeland in the Caucasus.

This week, OC Media’s Yousef Bardouka talks about the genocide and its impact on the Circassians and the Caucasus and the significance of the resolution, while Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko, a co-author of the resolution, talks about how the bill came to be and Ukraine’s role in supporting the people of the North Caucasus.

