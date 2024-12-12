Media logo
Armenian diaspora

Podcast | The Caucasus and the regime change in Syria

OC Media’s Robin Fabbro, Nate Ostiller, Arshaluys Barseghyan, and Yousef Bardouka talk about the regime change in Syria and what it means for the Caucasian diaspora communities in the country and what it says about Russia’s influence and power globally.

Armenia

Armenia says ‘no opportunity’ to evacuate Syrian–Armenians

Arshaluys Barseghyan

Armenia has said that no opportunity currently exists to evacuate around 10,000 Armenians in war-torn Syria.  The statement was issued by Armenia’s Embassy in Damascus, which said that the Foreign Ministry was closely following the situation and that all options would be considered in case evacuation became possible. On the same day, the Armenian High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Zareh Sinanyan, told Armenpress that up to 10,000 Syrian–Armenians reside in areas controlled by rebel grou

