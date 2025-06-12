Nvidia and Firebird to set up $500 million AI supercomputer in Armenia

Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power. Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you. Become a member



US tech giant NVIDIA, AI cloud technology company Firebird, are collaborating on a $500 million AI supercomputer to be launched in Armenia in 2026.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the project ‘the “Stargate” of Armenia’ in a post on X on Thursday, and added that the idea of the project was hatched when Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, visited Yerevan in 2023.

@FirebirdCloudAI is the largest and most important tech investment — the “Stargate” of Armenia 🇦🇲



The idea was sparked when Jensen Huang visited Yerevan in 2023. Today, it becomes reality: an #AI Factory with thousands of #Blackwell GPUs, driving innovation across Armenia. https://t.co/2ULV4wcYSC — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) June 12, 2025

The project is being carried out with the active participation of entrepreneurs from the Armenian diaspora, such as Razmig Hovaghimian, Noubar Afeyan, and NVIDIA Vice President Rev Lebaredian, according to High-Tech Industry Minister Industry Mkhitar Hayrapetyan.

Armenpress also quoted the minister as saying that the project would offer AI cloud services to companies around the world and that several major companies reportedly already expressed interest.

In turn, Pashinyan expressed his country's readiness to provide the required energy supply for the project — up to 100 megawatts. He noted that those calculations were ‘placed in the basis of the project from the very beginning’.

The news of the major IT investment broke out on Wednesday, with NVIDIA noting that it would ‘deploy thousands of Blackwell GPUs — advancing AI computing across the Caucasus region’ and that the partnership would ‘unlock new opportunities for innovation and economic growth’ for Armenia.

AI cloud company Firebird, based in the US and Armenia, announced that it intends to build an ‘advanced AI infrastructure to accelerate technology innovation and establish the Caucasus region as an AI hub’.

‘This initiative will help grow the local technology ecosystem by bringing together high-performing infrastructure, talent, and innovation. By working with industry and government, Firebird aims to support economic growth and help businesses, entrepreneurs, and academia stay ahead in the cutting-edge of AI’, the statement read.

Team Group, the parent company of Telecom Armenia and Ireland’s Imagine Broadband will support the development of Armenia’s AI infrastructure, while the Afeyan Foundation for Armenia will join as a founding investor in Firebird.