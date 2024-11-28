Polish President Duda’s visit to Armenia sparks political tussle with Azerbaijan

play pause Playback speed: 1 00:00 / 00:00 Array Array Powered by AiVOOV

The recent visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to Armenia sparked a minor political crisis in Polish–Azerbaijani relations after Duda included a brief stop at an observation point of the EU Mission in Armenia.

On Wednesday, Duda’s office shared news about the trip to the observation point, located in the village of Karki, noting that the deputy head of the mission is a Polish national, Marek Kuberski.

The mission was established in February 2023 with a preliminary two-year timeline, and is aimed at monitoring the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan as part of a larger effort to prevent another outbreak of fighting.

Duda’s post contained no commentary or opinions about the mission, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, or other related issues.

Nonetheless, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry wrote on X that the visit was ‘another demonstration of anti-Azerbaijani policy’ from the EU and other European institutions.

Noting that Duda was holding binoculars in the short video attached with the post, the Foreign Ministry called it an ‘unacceptable diplomatic’ “binocular show”’, and said it was ‘leading to the aggravation of relations between Azerbaijan and Poland’.

Subsequently, the Foreign Ministry issued a summons to Poland’s Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan, Michał Greczyło.

In a statement about the summons, the Foreign Ministry said Duda’s visit was a ‘provocation’ that ‘contradicts Azerbaijani–Polish relations’.

As of Thursday, there has not yet been an official response from the Polish government.

Nonetheless, there were signs that Duda’s visit was not seen as overwhelmingly negative in Azerbaijan.

The independent Azerbaijani media outlet Turan covered Duda’s visit positively, noting that he emphasised the need for peace and stability in the Caucasus.

During a joint press conference with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Duda noted that Poland is ready to support the peaceful settlement of the Armenian–Azerbaijani conflict. Speaking about the current unstable situation in the region, he also referenced Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, adding that it impacts the Caucasus.

Duda said that while he was in Baku for the recent COP29 conference, he discussed the settlement of the Armenian–Azerbaijani conflict with President Ilham Aliyev. ‘I want to note that we want Armenians to live peacefully on their land, within clear and stable borders. Of course, peace is also important for the European region, and we are ready to help if necessary’, Duda said.