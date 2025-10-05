Media logo
Georgia

Russia and associated media amplify claims of Western involvement in Tbilisi unrest

Avatar
by OC Media
Thosands gathere to protest in central Tbilisi. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Thosands gathere to protest in central Tbilisi. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Russian politicians and media outlets, as well as propaganda and conspiracy-laden accounts from the West, have widely spread claims that Saturday’s attempted ‘revolution’ in Georgia was organised by the EU and foreign NGOs.

The accusations were also amplified by Georgia’s own government. On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that the attempts to ‘overthrow the constitutional order’ were the ‘direct responsibility’ of the EU’s Ambassador in Georgia, Paweł Herczyński.

On Saturday, Georgia held municipal elections which were widely boycotted by the opposition, resulting in the ruling Georgian Dream party winning in a landslide.

Meanwhile, the opposition’s plans for a ‘peaceful revolution’ failed to materialise, besides a brief unsuccessful attempt by protesters to storm the presidential palace.

Georgian Dream hails election landslide as ‘scheduled revolution’ flounders
A brief attempt to storm the presidential palace pushed back by police.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia

As the ramifications of Saturday’s events came into view, Russian politicians and media outlets criticised the protest in harsh terms.

Russian MP Viktor Vodolatsky claimed that the EU and other associated organisations were fomenting unrest in Georgia to spark a civil war, so that a revolution akin to Ukraine’s Euromaidan could take place. In addition, MP Leonid Slutsky claimed ‘the West is persistently trying to push the Ukrainian scenario into Georgia’. MP Aleksandr Voloshin — from Russian-occupied Ukraine — also accused Ukraine of interfering in Georgian politics.

The claims were widely echoed on prominent pro-Russian and conspiracy-minded accounts on X, as well as by some Russia-friendly politicians in the EU, largely levelling the blame at the West and Western NGOs.

The claim that Western NGOs are fomenting revolutions has long been a staple of Georgian Dream’s narrative — it has even been used as a justification for passing legislation to regulate the operations of NGOs in Georgia, including through the foreign agents legislation and grants law.

While the majority of Georgia’s traditional allies seemed to stay silent, there were also a few messages of support for the protesters from the West, including from Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Romanian Foreign Minister Toiu Oana.

Former judge says he was almost driven to suicide by pressure from Georgian Dream-linked judges
Besarion Alavidze’s 2.5-hour interview was published on Thursday.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia

Georgia
Russia
Georgia’s EU U-turn
2025 Georgian Local Elections
Georgian Dream
Avatar
OC Media
3443 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Russia and associated media amplify claims of Western involvement in Tbilisi unrest

Georgian Dream hails election landslide as ‘scheduled revolution’ flounders

Live updates | Local elections in Georgia met with large protest

Former judge says he was almost driven to suicide by pressure from Georgian Dream-linked judges

Tskhinvali city court sentences 8 police officers in Inal Dzhabiev murder

Daghestani MMA fighter Erziman Bayramov suspected of hooliganism

PACE condemns democratic backsliding in Georgia, again

Review | My Grandmother — portraying the well-choreographed chaos of Soviet bureaucracy

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Awaiting Georgia’s uncertain 4 October

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 03 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org