Russian politicians and media outlets, as well as propaganda and conspiracy-laden accounts from the West, have widely spread claims that Saturday’s attempted ‘revolution’ in Georgia was organised by the EU and foreign NGOs.

The accusations were also amplified by Georgia’s own government. On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that the attempts to ‘overthrow the constitutional order’ were the ‘direct responsibility’ of the EU’s Ambassador in Georgia, Paweł Herczyński.

On Saturday, Georgia held municipal elections which were widely boycotted by the opposition, resulting in the ruling Georgian Dream party winning in a landslide.

Meanwhile, the opposition’s plans for a ‘peaceful revolution’ failed to materialise, besides a brief unsuccessful attempt by protesters to storm the presidential palace.

As the ramifications of Saturday’s events came into view, Russian politicians and media outlets criticised the protest in harsh terms.

Russian MP Viktor Vodolatsky claimed that the EU and other associated organisations were fomenting unrest in Georgia to spark a civil war, so that a revolution akin to Ukraine’s Euromaidan could take place. In addition, MP Leonid Slutsky claimed ‘the West is persistently trying to push the Ukrainian scenario into Georgia’. MP Aleksandr Voloshin — from Russian-occupied Ukraine — also accused Ukraine of interfering in Georgian politics.

The claims were widely echoed on prominent pro-Russian and conspiracy-minded accounts on X, as well as by some Russia-friendly politicians in the EU, largely levelling the blame at the West and Western NGOs.

Globalists and the EU continue to stir up trouble in Georgia and fuel violent protests on the streets of Tbilisi.



Even today, as former AC Milan football star @kakhakala was elected again as mayor of Tbilisi with a clear majority—congratulations!



Kaladze and his party… pic.twitter.com/kU9q3GMLfK — Tomasz Froelich (@TomaszFroelich) October 4, 2025

Western-backed insurrectionists are attempting to overthrow the democratically elected government in Georgia with classic Maidan-inspired tactics. This is the kind of foreign interference the EU and NATO have been engaged in for decades, with disastrous consequences — see Ukraine… https://t.co/pXHxCpQTwJ — Thomas Fazi (@battleforeurope) October 5, 2025

Our hard-earned tax money is being spent in Georgia to fund so-called “non-governmental organisations” that aim to destabilise and topple the government. As NATO runs out of Ukrainian soldiers, it is necessary to acquire another proxy. pic.twitter.com/U2MoSk8sdW — Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) October 5, 2025

The claim that Western NGOs are fomenting revolutions has long been a staple of Georgian Dream’s narrative — it has even been used as a justification for passing legislation to regulate the operations of NGOs in Georgia, including through the foreign agents legislation and grants law.

While the majority of Georgia’s traditional allies seemed to stay silent, there were also a few messages of support for the protesters from the West, including from Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Romanian Foreign Minister Toiu Oana.